Mid-Carolina pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the fifth (and final) inning to hand visiting Kershaw County Post 17 its first loss of the season in a Tuesday American Legion girls’ softball game played in Prosperity.
The 3-2 setback in the opening game was the first defeat suffered by Taylor Rawl’s squad which opened the season with six straight wins. The second contest of the twinbill was stopped after four innings with the Lady 17ers holding a 5-3 lead when the rains came. On Wednesday, the league director ruled that since the game went four complete frames — in a scheduled five-inning affair — that the game met the necessary criteria to be considered a completed game.
Tuesday’s doubleheader was slated to have been played at Marcus Warren Field in Camden only for unplayable field conditions forcing it to be moved to Mid-Carolina High School earlier that day.
In the opener, Post 17 jumped to a quick 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first. Camryn Jordan and Ella Sheorn led off the game with consecutive singles. The pair scored on Tomie Christofaro’s two-out double.
That would be the extent of the KC offense as the guests collected just one more single the rest of the way.
M-C scored solo runs in the first and third and won in walk-off fashion in the fifth after a two-out hit by pitch was followed by a game-ending triple.
In the abbreviated nightcap, KC grabbed a 2-0 lead by scoring a pair in the top of the third. Madison Stokes put the visitors on the board with a one-out solo blast to center. Christofaro kept the inning alive with a single to right before scoring on Alyssa Faulkenberry’s two-out double to center.
After the hostesses evened things with a two-run third, the Lady 17ers hung up three runs in the fourth.
Jordan touched off the rally with a one-out single. Sheorn followed with a base hit. With both runners moved into scoring position, Stokes lined a two-run single to left before later scoring when Faulkenberry was hit by a pitch with the bases jammed.
M-C added a third run in its half of the fourth before the weather intervened.
In the four innings of play, P-17 had eight hits with Sheorn, Stokes and Christofaro having two each. Stokes drove in three runs while Faulkenberry plated a pair.
The Lady 17ers were scheduled to have hosted Mid-Carolina on Thursday, but that game was postponed due to weather and will be played at a later date. The locals are slated to play at Columbia Post 6 next Tuesday with the return date between the two sides on tap next Thursday in Camden.
Rain interrupts P-17ers’ slate
This week’s constant deluge has forced the Kershaw County American Legion baseball team to move both its slated League 3 games.
Wednesday’s scheduled home game against Chapin-Newberry was postponed and will now be played on Wednesday, July 5 at American Legion Park in Camden at 7 p.m. That date was originally set for a non-league road game with defending state champion Rock Hill. That game, both a state champion and and Southeast Region championship rematch, will either be canceled or, possibly be moved to another date.
The 17ers were scheduled to have traveled to play League 3 rival Lexington on Thursday night. That game was postponed due to weather and will be made up at a later, mutually agreed upon date.
As for regularly scheduled games, Stephen Carmon’s charges (4-2) are scheduled to play back-to-back home games next Monday and Tuesday nights against Lexington Post 7 and Richland Post 215. Both games are set for 7 p.m. starts at American Legion Park in Camden.