Gabriel Young went over and above Bluffton defenders and headed in a Christ Villatoro corner kick in the final six minutes of the first half to give Lugoff-Elgin a 1-0 win over visiting Bluffton in Monday’s opening round of the 4A Lower State boys’ soccer tournament.
The victory was the 14th in 25 outings for first-year Demons’ head coach Bill Bacon’s charges.
The goal was the fourth of the season for Young, a six-foot junior, who took the feed from his classmate, Villatoro, who dished out his 11th assist of the season on a windy evening at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium.
Demon junior netminder Connor Rapp made sure the one goal was all the hosts needed as he turned aside five Bobcat shots on goal.
On Wednesday, Region 6-4A champion and top-seed Myrtle Beach scored three first half goals and made those hold up in ending the Demons’ season with a 3-0 victory in a second round state playoff match played at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
The defeat capped a 14-12 record for Lugoff-Elgin.
Aynor edges Camden: Aynor ended the season for the Camden High boys’ soccer team in the first round of the AAA Lower State tournament by topping the visiting Bulldogs, 3-2, Monday night in Aynor.