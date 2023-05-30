The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune09/22/2022: 1870 Blackwell Pond Road and 3080 Stephens Road, Bethune — Clyburn, William L. to Macburn LLC, $5 for a total of 475.41 acres.
05/09/2023: 3125-A Timrod Road, Bethune — Goff Willis J. and Carmen C. to Goff, Jerry W., $5 for 1 acre.
Camden01/31/2023: 107 Northgate Drive, Camden — Setzer, Sue King to Setzer III, Walter F., $5 for one lot.
03/21/2023: 411 Wheeler Road, Camden — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Wilson, Raina, $35,000 for 1.18 acres.
04/05/2023: 2376 Beaver Creek Road, Camden — Mullis, Danny Ray to Mullis, Danny Ray, $1 for one lot.
04/17/2023: 768 Hacks Drive, Camden — Ward Jr., William O. to Fulfillment Properties LLC, $5 for .4 acre.
04/18/2023: 1396 Brewer Springs Road, Camden — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to White, Regina, $20,000 for 1 acre.
04/25/2023: 993 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Geyer, Aaron, $337,000 for 2.56 acres.
04/26/2023: 306 Hampton Park, Camden (Reuwer Law Firm) — Summertime Partners LLC to Lodebar LLC, $185,000 for one lot.
04/27/2023: 1029 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Edwards, William Jarod, $333,239 for 2 acres.
04/27/2023: 1962 Eagles Nest Road, Camden — Baker Jr., Fred Earl to Baker, Jeffrey Brian, et al, $60,000 for one lot.
05/01/2023: 13 Rye Lane, Camden — Major, Oliphant Richard to Howard, Ronald H., $260,000 for .35 acre.
05/03/2023: 209 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Chesnut, Robert J., $277,857 for .24 acre.
05/03/2023: 120 Dicey Ford Road, Camden — Davis, Richard F. to Welling, Mathew, $630,000 for 4.06 acres.
05/03/2023: 419 Ridgecrest Drive, Camden — Walker, Luther L. and Rebekah F. to Callaghan, John S., $249,000 for one lot.
05/03/2023: 2408 Belton St., Camden — Brantley Sr., Nicholas to Amor Holdings LLC, $38,000 for one lot.
05/04/2023: 1909 Robbin Drive, Camden — Jordan, Phillip C. to Jordan, Philip C., $1 for one lot.
05/05/2023: 1640 (one parcel) and 1670 (two parcels) Springdale Drive (Springdale Plaza), Camden — ProVest PDQ Springdale LLC to SW Camden LLC, $16.175 million for a total of 22.99 acres.
05/05/2023: 2456 Lockhart Road, Camden — Thorpe, Kymperrette to Cox Investing LLC, $21,018 for 5 acres.
05/08/2023: 1806 Broad St., Camden — Goodson, Matilda W. to Funderburk Jr., Harold W., $158,500 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 1627 Sailing Club Road, Camden — Gertig, Andrew P. to Thomas, Randy Glenn, $165,000 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 2108 Broad St., Unit 27 (at Kirkwood Towns), Camden — Miles, Creighton T. to Miceli, Carmen, $75,000 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 2003 Quail Drive, Camden — McCathern Dustin L. to McCathern, Dustin L., $1 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 1611 Mill St., Camden — McAlpine Jr., James C. and Robin L. to McAlpine Jr., James, $0 for one lot.
05/09/2023: 1224 Chestnut Ferry Road Camden Conder R Justin Huh Chu Galdino Eduardo et al $45,000 for one lot.
05/10/2023: 2688 Ebenezer Church Road Camden Matthews Louis K & Sandra L Bonikowske Scott $347,500 14.77
05/10/2023: 164 Court Inn Lane Camden Long Maynard B Avs LLC $200,000 for one lot.
Camden and Cassatt
05/08/2023: 1503 East Lee St., 1103 and 1105-A Lakeshore Drive, and 1611 Lakeview Ave., Camden; and 2485 and 2541 Mt.Hebron Road, Cassatt — Hopkins, Carolyn B. to Baker. Brenda H.; Boggs, Melinda H.; and Messer, Debora H., $0 for six lots.
Cassatt
04/18/2023: 1986 Cassatt Road, Cassatt — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Hunter II, Christopher Columbus, $2,000 for .21 acre.
05/08/2023: 2254 and 2254-A U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Jones, Ronald J. to Jones, Teresa, $5 for a total of 7.42 acres.
05/08/2023: 1900 Huckleberry Road, Cassatt — McCaskill III, Baron L. to Ruschak, Blane, $1 for 195 acres.
05/08/2023: 1938 West Drive, Cassatt — Hunter, Ronald to Hunter, Ronald, et al, $0 for 1.04 acres.
05/09/2023: 1774 Etters Lane, Cassatt — Langley, Michael W. to Langley II, Michael W., $1 for 1.06 acres.
Elgin
03/08/2023: 329 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Aragon, Christopher to Aragon, Christopher S., $0 for 4 acres.
04/17/2023: 26 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Glover, Melvin, $553,000 for .37 acre.
05/02/2023: 1030 Mule Road, Elgin — Baird, John B. to Baird, Carol, $5 for 1 acre.
05/02/2023: 725 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Thomas Sr., Timothy, et al, to Thomas Sr., Timothy, $5 for 1.12 acres.
05/03/2023: 46 Rambling Drive, Elgin — Cruz, Tammy J. to Cruz, Tammy J., $5 for .68 acre.
05/05/2023: 68 Rosewalk Lane, Elgin — Lambert Sr., Robert L. to Sellers, Alec, $297,000 for one lot.
05/05/2023: 615 Eskie Dixon Road, and 2014 U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Davis, Wiley M. and Gay, Lynn to Davis Wiley M., $5 for a total of 18.58 acres.
05/08/2023: 1455 and 1459 Cherokee Blvd., Elgin — Patton, Rhonda Berry to Cinto, Roland, $98,000 for one lot.
Kershaw
04/17/2023: 1400 and 1408 Jones Road, Kershaw — Keller Jr., Herman Guenther to Monneyham, Joey, $110,000 for a total of 6.44 acres
04/26/2023: 884 Buffalo Creek Road, Kershaw — Williams, Arvan to Scarpino, Joe, $24,000 for 6 acres.
05/04/2023: 3569 Providence Road, Kershaw — Ferrell, Edward L. to Ferrell, Edward L., $1 for 14.03 acres.
Lugoff
04/02/2023: 282 and 284 Woodland Trail, Lugoff — Wiedemann, Randy and Colette to Gula, Chelsey Lynn, $320,000 for a total of 5.10
04/12/2023: 879 Leslie Branham Road, Lugoff — Smith, Tonya M. to U.S. Bank National Association, $50,000 for 1.47 acres.
04/25/2023: 155 Willow Creek Blvd., Unit 4-A, Lugoff — Bracey, Shelia W. to Bracey, Sheila W., $1 for one lot.
05/04/2023: 1144 Spring Road, Lugoff — Reddington, Tosha M. to Regan, Sean D., $20,200 for one lot.
05/04/2023: 218 Caledonia Court, Lugoff — Peterson, Dayne to Kirk, John Edward, $315,000 for 1.38 acres.
05/05/2023: 213 North Village Lane, Lugoff — Simon, Chad A. to Green, Shannon P., $219,900 for .5 acre.
05/05/2023: 1424 Spring Lake Road, Lugoff (two parcels) — Tucker, Donnie A. to the Don A. Tucker Family Trust, $0 for a total of 61.98 acres.
05/05/2023: 4 Kentucky Derby Court, Lugoff — Endres, Jason A. to Endres, Jason A., $5 for 0.24 acre.
05/05/2023: 401 Groves St., Lugoff — Davis, Wiley M. and Gay L. to Davis, Wiley, $5 for 2.09 acres.
05/08/2023: 51 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Executive Construction Homes LLC to Cruz, David Enrique, $299,500 for .58 acre.
05/08/2023: 55 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Executive Construction Homes LLC to Ford, Terika D., $279,000 for .51 acre.
05/09/2023: 78 Burdell Road, Lugoff — Hammond, Michael D. to Cunningham, Marion, $0 for one lot.
05/09/2023: 48 Snowbank Lane, Lugoff — Poeta, Charles Durant to Poeta, Charles Durant, $1 for 1 acre.
05/12/2023: 1291-A Kellytown Road, Lugoff — Hornsby, Dennis Wayne to Knudson, Erik D., $0 for 5 acres.
Rembert
04/24/2023: 352 Piney Bluff Road, Rembert — Nelson, Brian A. and Aimee K. to Nelson, Brian A., $5 for 14.97 acres.
Ridgeway
05/09/2023: 1602 Ginkgo Trail, Ridgeway — Jones, William Michael to Jones, William Michael, $5 for one lot.
05/09/2023: 1602 Ginkgo Trail, Ridgeway — Jones, William Michael to Jones Sr., William Michael (life estate), $1 for one lot.