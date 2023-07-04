I watched the new Indiana Jones movie, Dial of Destiny at Camden’s very own Little Theater during a matinee showing Saturday afternoon. Don’t let the cheesy title fool you; it’s great.
I was a few months past my 16th birthday when Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered on June 12, 1981. That was 42 years ago — far enough back that, although I was still living on Saipan in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands — I can’t remember whether I saw it there, or somewhere else.
In any case, to my 16-year-old self, it was virtually the perfect adventure movie. To this day, I still believe it set the standard by which not only all its sequels (or prequel, in Temple of Doom‘s case) should be judged, but just about all adventure movies even remotely similar to it.
While I love all the Indiana Jones movies, just like lead actor Harrison Ford’s other major franchise, Star Wars, some of them are better than others.
The first “sequel,” Temple of Doom, actually takes place a year before Raiders. To some folks, this wouldn’t make sense — and, indeed, I think the movie suffered a little bit at the box office because of that.
Raiders was the 1981 box office champ, the $18 million movie earning approximately $384 million in worldwide ticket sales, according to entertainment sites I checked out.
By comparison, Temple, which came out in May 1984, cost $28 million and earned “only” about $330 million.
I’m not sure fans were happy about seeing Kate Capshaw in the leading lady role after Karen Allen did such a great job in the first film as Marion Ravenwood. That’s no real ding on Capshaw, but rather to fan expectations and the way the script treated her.
On the other hand, a young Ke Huy Quan was just terrific as Short Round, and why so many of us Indy fans are happy he’s enjoying success now, thanks to Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Next up was 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the “real” sequel to Raiders, set in 1938, two years after the Ark of the Covenant adventure. Marion (Allen’s character) is missing from this one, but we finally get to meet the “Sr.” to Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. through the late Sir Sean Connery. Plus, John Rhys-Davies is back as Indy’s friend, Sallah, and the late Denholm Elliott, as Indy’s professorial colleague.
Crusade is right up there with Raiders in terms of quality, in my opinion. The chemistry — or, rather, the tension — between the two Joneses is fantastic, giving rise to some great comedic beats from Connery and Ford. In fact, here’s something you may not know: At one point, when the two men are being held in a castle by Nazis, Henry Sr. tells Indy that he knew the femme fatale in the movie was a Nazi, because “she talks in her sleep,” revealing that, like Indy, he, too, had slept with her.
It was an improvised line, causing everyone to laugh so hard, they had to stop filming. They kept it in, though, even though he wasn’t supposed to reveal that until later in the script.
Indy fans had to wait another 19 years for another movie: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, set in 1957. This movie suffered from a case of too much science fiction. I won’t spoil it too much, but the reason to watch this movie isn’t for the plot, it’s for two characters that appear in it, and yes, this is a spoiler for anyone who’s never watched it: Shia LeBouf’s Mutt Williams and his mother, revealed to be Allen’s Marion — making Indy his father.
If the franchise had ended there, with Marion and Indy — played by a 64-year-old Ford — finally getting married, fans would have been fine.
Yet, here we are, yet another 15 years later, with Dial of Destiny. Ford is 80 now, and the movie leans heavily into that fact.
Most of it takes place in 1969 in tandem with the safe flight and return of Apollo 11.
Destiny also crafts a more science fiction than supernatural tale, but it’s one that is more grounded in archeology than, in my opinion, the Area 51-themed Crystal Skull.
Far more important is his love-hate relationship with his long-lost goddaughter, Helena, superbly played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. who at 37, is half Ford/Indy’s age.
That dynamic plays out both together and separately as Indy is having a hard time dealing with the changes associated with the late 1960s.
It also deals with family losses for both Indy and Helena and how they deal with them. And, no, those losses are not represented by the same person.
In the end, without giving anything away, Indy and Helena get to experience every archaeologist’s and historian’s dream, and Indy gets to reunite with someone in a scene that is a word-for-word echo from the first movie 42 years ago.
Is Destiny better than Raiders? I’ll leave that for you to decide for yourselves.
What I can say is that Dial of Destiny is not only the Indiana Jones movie we needed today, it’s also a great capstone to one of the greatest movie franchises ever created.