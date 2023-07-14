The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
06/16/2023: 104 Pine Drive, Bethune — Danzy, Ebony to Danzy, Ebony, $0 for .69 acre.
06/19/2023: 5108 and 5120 Raleys Mill Road, Bethune --Horton, William Jackson and Nita Oliver to Horton Jr., William Jackson, $0 for a total of 39.8 acres.
06/21/2023: 2317 and 2323 Mill Creek Road, Bethune — Hinson, Henry Wallace to Hinson, Bobbie Railey, $0 for a total of 3.4 acres.
06/23/2023: 5115 Raleys Mill Road, Bethune — Reece, Dawn Horton Rouse, et al, to Horton, Karen M., et al, $1 for 3.38 acres.
Camden
06/14/2023: 3241 Ebenezer Church Road, Camden — Evans, Rufus J. to Williams, Norma Evans, et al, $0 for 5 acres.
06/14/2023: 1360 Wells Road, Camden — Nelson, Rhonda A. to Nelson, Rhonda S., $5 for 12 acres.
06/14/2023: 182 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Robinson Sr., Michael to Great Southern Homes Inc., $5 for .19 acre.
06/15/2023: 29 Benttree Lane, Camden — Grant, Cary Lee and Brenda Marie to Grant, Cary Lee, $5 for .67 acre.
06/15/2023: 205 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to the estate of Michael Robinson Sr., $5 for .24 acre.
06/16/2023: 2242 M. West Road, Camden — Couick, Caroleene H. to Couick, Caroleene H., $5 for one lot.
06/20/2023: 48 Brookwood Road, Camden — Owen, Sarah Jeanne to Goss, Mark R., $299,000 for 1.74 acres.
06/20/2023: 197 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Lauer, Brandi Lynn, $280,150 for .23 acre.
06/21/2023: 2101 Davie Lane, Camden — Faulkenberry, Casey L. to Brinson, Jerry, $472,500 for one lot.
06/21/2023: 1712 Flat Rock Road, Camden — Smith, Elizabeth Smith to Smith Sr., James, et al, $0 for 7.5 acres.
06/22/2023: 1916 Meadowbrook Drive, Camden — Rabon, Vastine Cobin to Aldridge, Savannah C., $235,000 for one lot.
06/22/2023: 131 Court Inn Lane, Camden — Trivett, Rita L. to Faulkenberry, Casey Lee, $259,000 for one lot.
06/22/2023: 915 McRae Road, Camden — Crolley, Edna F. to Wright, Ariel, $193,000 for one lot.
06/22/2023: 1908 Dixon Lane, Camden — Haynes, Paul R. to Haynes, Faye C. (life estate), $5 for one lot.
06/22/2023: 815 Lyttleton St., Camden — Haynes, Faye C. to Haynes, Faye C. (life estate), $5 for one lot.
06/26/2023: 915 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Mathis Jr., Edwin L. to Prewitt, Brian Russell, $245,000 for .56 acre.
06/26/2023: 2019 Brook Drive, Camden — Carter, Maria Christina to Belville, Angela J., $328,000 for one lot.
06/27/2023: 2293 Horton Acres Lane, Camden — Williams, C. Douglas to Williams, Richard D., $0 for one lot.
06/27/2023: 1776 Eagles Nest Road, Camden — Ross, Darrell D. to Ross, Darrell D., $5 for 6.04 acres.
06/27/2023: 820 Hunter Hill Road, Camden — Bancroft, Walter Myles to Bancroft, Walter Myles, $1 for .75 acre.
06/28/2023: 2465 Harbor View Road, Camden — Roll, Merilyn C. to Roll, Merilyn C. (life estate), $1 for .1 acre.
06/28/2023: 36 Nautical Drive, Camden — Miller, Lauren N. to Sears, Gregory D., $55,000 for 1.42 acres.
Cassatt
06/13/2023: 1284 Drakeford Road, Cassatt — Dubose, Earnestine Pollard to Dubose, Drexell Antonio, $1 for 1 acre.
06/14/2023: 1360 Elliott Hunter Road, Cassatt — Cricket Oaks LLC to Corea, Jose Lorenzo Cerna, $5 for 2.3 acres.
Elgin
05/26/2023: 110 Driftwood Ave., Elgin — Vargas, Azael Garcia to Richardson Jr., Jonathan Allen, $255,000 for .3 acre.
06/13/2023: 54 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Gillard, Sherna, $465,425 for .36 acre.
06/13/2023: 13 Harvest Leaf Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Heath II, Richard W., $279,725 for .28 acre.
06/14/2023: 113 Driftwood Ave., Elgin — Heaton, Brittany to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, $235,000 for .26 acre.
06/14/2023: 75 Kimpton Drive, Elgin — Presley, Brandon L. to Wilson, Scottie D., $298,000 for .34 acre.
06/15/2023: 25 Needle Palm Way, Elgin — Gray, Sophia to Huggins, Precious U. Kinard, $300,000 for .4 acre.
06/21/2023: 2960 U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Southerlin, Bobby G. to Kilpatrick, Ernest, $5 for one lot.
06/21/2023: 102 Falling Leaf Lane, Elgin — Turner, Andre to Winn Sr., Murphy Barrett, $338,400 for .45 acre.
06/23/2023: 104 Lance St., Elgin — Dinkins, Timothy James to Simmons III, James E., $5 for one lot.
06/23/2023: 108 Lance St., Elgin — Dinkins, Timothy J. and Nita S. to Simmons III, James E., $424,000 for one lot.
06/23/2023: 8 Aberdeen Way, Elgin — Walters Enterprises of Columbia LLC to Caninzun, Jerrold Raymond, $234,900 for .55 acre.
06/23/2023: 1853 Wildwood Lane, Elgin — Spears, David A. to Miller, Amy L., $254,000 for .79 acre.
06/23/2023: 2425 Bowen St., Elgin — Chase Builders of Columbia Inc. to O’Neal, Jean, $299,000 for .69 acre.
06/23/2023: 9 Bird Song Lane, Elgin — Gowe, Arence to Tantype, Nathaniel, $320,000 for .53 acre.
06/23/2023: 82 Driftwood Ave., Elgin — Farr, William S. to Gibson, Shameka N., $215,000 for .26 acre.
06/26/2023: 5 Harvest Leaf Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Gao, Min Jie, $271,575 for .25 acre.
06/28/2023: 2163 Larry Jeffers Road Elgin Rose Barbara Ann & Rose Barbara C $5 4.50
Kershaw
06/14/2023: 4645 Haile Gold Mine Road, Kershaw — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Wagner, Donna, $10,000 for 2.01 acres.
06/15/2023: 4684 Billy Holley Road, Kershaw — Taylor, Bobby L. to Taylor, Bobby L., $5 for 52.16 acres.
06/26/2023: 3680 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Brazell, Russell to Lopez, Anthony, $550,000 for 69 acres.
06/27/2023: 285 Vincent Lane, Kershaw — Roberts, Steven L. and Angela T. to Roberts, Steven Lewis, $1 for 4.95 acres.
Liberty Hill
06/14/2023: 2329 Dolan Lane, Liberty Hill — Moore, Marty D. and Donald G. to Moore, Marty David, $0 for one lot.
Lugoff
03/09/2023: 75 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Lennar Carolinas LLC to Watts, Tabitha, $284,000 for .73 acre.
05/19/2023: 121 Preakness Stakes Drive, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Gonzales, Cesar, $326,470 for .37 acre.
06/13/2023: 144 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Gumbs, Jeanell F., $273,150 for .23 acre.
06/13/2023: 152 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Paiz, Sygourney Longknife, $247,000 for .23 acre.
06/13/2023: 5 Leatherwood Drive, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Tarver Jr., Louis D., $342,410 for .24 acre.
06/16/2023: 207 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Safranca, David Miles, $275,050 for .23 acre.
06/16/2023: 214 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Cabrera, Breabba, $301,640 for .26 acre.
06/16/2023: 21 Kentucky Derby Court, Lugoff — Mayo, Matthew Gregory to Garris, Cassandra, $298,000 for .27 acre.
06/21/2023: 1614 Iroquois Court, Lugoff — I&J Builders LLC to Bazan, Elekta, $5 for 1.25 acres.
06/21/2023: 400 Pine Grove Road, Lugoff — Kelly, Patricia S. to Spradley, Patricia Kelly, $5 for 2.51 acres.
06/22/2023: 164 Hollow Tree Court, Lugoff — Henderson, Deborah (trustee) to Wagner, Mary, $350,000 for .94 acre.
06/22/2023: 14 Westover Ave., Lugoff — Peters, Diane Morgan to Benfield, Thomas, $111,500 for one lot.
06/23/2023: 893 and 895 Longtown Road, Lugoff — Ford, Clara S. to Dinkins, Tim, $60,000 for a total of 3.2 acres.
Ridgeway
05/25/2023: 1408 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Faile, Mark A. to Faile, Mark Andrew, $5 for 4.06 acres.
Westville
06/21/2023: 78 Payne Pond Road, Westville — Drakeford, Eugene, et al, to Drakeford, Delphenia, $1 for 5 acres.