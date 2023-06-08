(Six years ago this week, I published the following column about a superhero movie. I’m rerunning it today because I still believe what I said then and hope it inspires both men and women to be the best they can be.)
Let’s get something straight right from the start: I did not go see Wonder Woman because I wanted to ogle Gal Gadot’s body. I certainly didn’t take my teenage sons and two of their friends to see it so they could be titillated by her Amazon costume.
I went to see it, I took them to see it, because we expected it to be a good movie. We ended up enjoying it because it turned out to be a great movie.
There have been many depictions of Wonder Woman a/k/a Princess Diana of Themyscira a/k/a Diana Prince since the character debuted in All Star Comics No. 8 in October 1941.
Psychologist/writer William Moulton Marston, who was the character’s primary creator along with his wife, Elizabeth, drew his inspiration from famous feminists and once wrote, “Wonder Woman is psychological propaganda for the new type of woman who should, I believe, rule the world.”
With her nearly unclad look and Lasso of Truth, some ascribed a bondage stereotype to her. Believe it or not, I never saw her that way. Not once.
What I’ve almost always seen -- there are a few exceptions -- was a character who was, yes, strikingly beautiful and exotic and, yes, a super powered Amazon warrior, but with a mission of bringing peace to the world through diplomacy.
As Gadot, who is perfectly cast in the movie as Diana, told Entertainment Weekly during filming, Wonder Woman is “an idealist. Experienced. Super confident. Having many strengths and powers, but at the end of the end of the day, she’s a woman with a lot of emotional intelligence.”
In other words, Wonder Woman is a great role model not just for girls and women, but for boys and men, too, which is exactly why I wanted my sons to see this movie.
I was not disappointed. As directed by Patty Jenkins and played by Gadot, Diana is exactly who I wanted my sons and my fellow men in the audience to see.
Without giving too much away because I really want you to see the movie for yourself, the film picks up after the end of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but quickly flashes back to Diana’s childhood, depicted as being pre-World War I. We move through her early life and training until pilot Steve Trevor -- perfectly played by Chris Pine -- is shot out of the sky right above Themyscira.
Before I go any further, a note about the movie’s setting. Diana was introduced to readers during World War II fighting alongside Steve against the Nazis. Of her decision to move it back to World War I, Jenkins told reporters in 2016, “I wanted the audience to understand the horrors that a war on this scale makes possible and how shocking that would be to someone who comes with a strong sense of honor and justice. She doesn’t realize yet just how senselessly dark the world can be.”
Trust me, it works.
From the point where Diana rescues Steve, the movie seamlessly moves between incredibly choreographed battles and beautifully human moments between the two main characters.
And here is what male and female audience members get to see: A woman who is fully capable, in every sense of the word, interacting with a man who is equally capable in his own way, and is not threatened by, but instead marvels and respects not only her abilities, but her, herself, as an individual person.
I certainly don’t want to speak for women and girls, but I’d like to think Wonder Woman finally provides them an on-screen role model of heroism who reflects the best of what they want to be.
Let me use Steve Trevor, as played by Pine, as the bridge between the male and female perspectives of this film. Pine’s Trevor is the boyfriend -- potential or actual -- I have a feeling most girls and women look for. By the same token, Pine’s Trevor is the boyfriend -- potential or actual -- we men should all aspire to be.
Then, going back to what I said about Diana -- a role model of heroism reflecting the best of what girls and women want to be -- men should be able to see that Diana is their role model, too. She is a strong, compassionate, fierce, independent person. Don’t we all want to be that way?
When we talk about supporting the girls or women in our lives, we should be supporting them in their efforts to be the best they want to be.
It’s not that we men should be looking for Amazon warriors to fill our lives, but that we should treat all the girls and women in our lives the way Steve treats Diana. Acknowledge their strengths and weaknesses; respect their choices, even if we don’t always agree and then still support them as they go forward; be there for them when they want us to be there.
Wonder Woman is everyone’s hero. Wonder Woman is the movie that, finally, lets us see that.
(Martin L. Cahn is the senior writer of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.)