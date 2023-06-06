Sandra “Nana” Bailey Ives, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Mt. Pleasant on the evening of May 31, 2023, after a long battle against lung cancer. Sandra was born Aug. 11, 1946 in Ashwood, S.C., and is predeceased by her father William (Bill) D. Bailey, and brother Richard R. Bailey Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph M. Taska; mother, Helen T. Bailey; siblings, Barbara B. Riggan, and Michael D Bailey; children Ashley H. Ives, Eric (Kathryn) G. Ives, and Mardi I. Jordan; stepchildren Jason (Kristin) M. Taska; grandchildren Boykin (Ashleigh) B. Jordan, Drake M. Ives, Grayham H. Ives, Ashley H. Ives Jr., and Anne L. Ives.
Sandra was a graduate of Camden High School in 1964 and lived most of her adulthood in Camden, Isle of Palms, and Mt. Pleasant, S.C. She loved playing the piano and organ in her spare time and during Church services at St. Andrews Church and Beulah in her earlier years. She was an artist who enjoyed drawing, painting, stained glass, making flower arrangements, and volunteering in acting/producing at the Arts Center of Kershaw County in Camden. She was a member of Hobkirk Garden Club, Historic Camden, a hair stylist for many years with her mother at Kutz and Kurlz, owner of Clean Sweep, and a long time employee of Mulberry Plantation. Most of all, she loved her family and spent most of her final years watching her grandchildren play various sports.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Arts Center of Kershaw County located in Camden, S.C.
A private family service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mt. Pleasant Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life in Camden, S.C., at later date this summer.
