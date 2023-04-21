Camden continued its path toward Monday’s AAA top-five showdown with a visit from third-ranked Dreher as the fifth-ranked Lady Bulldogs’ soccer team used goals from junior Joyce Edwards and Mia Robinson while Elizabeth West posted a clean sheet in goal as the Lady Bulldogs blanked fourth-ranked Gilbert, 2-0, Monday night at the Bulldog Athletic Complex.
One night later, CHS returned to Region 6-AAA action and blanked visiting Crestwood, 13-0, to stay perfect through nine conference matches.
In Tuesday’s win, Edwards notched four goals while Ella Roberts added a pair. Robinson, who is coming off an early season injury, had a goal while assisting on another.
Scoring goals for Paul Ahern’s Lady Bulldogs were Mary Ashton Blanks, Alex Cassidy, Sophia Roberts, Julia Haunert, Baylee Hornsby and West. Lending assists in the rout were Sullivan McKoy, Gabby Carillo, Lizzie Conder and Greer Younghans.
The two wins gave the Lady Bulldogs a 14-1-1 record heading into tonight’s conference finals at Marlboro County.
Dreher, ranked third in the most recent AAA statewide poll as per MaxPreps.com, comes to the Bulldogs Athletic Complex next Monday in a 7 p.m. start.
Sanchez, Letchworth lead Demons past RNE: After dropping three matches in last week’s Nike Cup tournament, the Lugoff-Elgin boys’ soccer team rebounded by scoring a 5-1 Region 5-4A win over Richland Northeast Tuesday night in Columbia.
Bill Bacon’s Demons grabbed a 3-1 halftime lead while improving to 11-10 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
Junior forward Eldin Sanchez scored a hat trick for the winners, giving him 26 goals and 56 points on the season. Senior captain Max Letchworth had the other two goals and added two assists for the visitors, giving him 11 and 36 points for the season. Christ Villatoro lent assists on two goals in the win.
Junior netminder Conor Rapp was called on to make six saves in the contest.
NC golf extends win streak: Evan Eubanks fired a nine-hole 37 at Camden’s Pine Creek Golf Course to lead North Central to a 195-204 victory over host Camden Military Academy on Tuesday.
The victory was the third in a row for Mitch Lowder’s Knights who also received a 49 from Zach Tucker in defeating the Spartans.
Prior to Tuesday’s nine-stroke win, NC won a tri-match with CMA and Richard Winn Academy. The Knights carded a 207 followed by CMA with a 215 score and RWA next at 243.
In that pairing, Tucker led the way for the winners, shooting a 45 while Eubanks was three strokes behind his teammate with a 48.
Younghans gets ace in match: Camden High School freshman Harris Younghans fired an ace on the par 3 second hole at the Camden Country club while playing for the Bulldogs’ junior varsity squad in a tri-match with Lugoff-Elgin and the Camden Military Academy on Monday.