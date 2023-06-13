Among a number of items to be taken up by Kershaw County Council during its meeting today is a resolution that would authorize the execution of a “government obligation contract” with a New Jersey company called Fleetwood Finance Leasing LLC.
The contract would finance the purchase of a body-worn camera (body-cams) system to be used by the county Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel.
According to documents attached to today’s agenda, the county would finance the purchase in the amount of $210,994 over a five-year period whereby the county would make annual payments of almost $50,000 each that would also cover applied interest. While Fleetwood is handling the financing, the payments would be made to KS StateBank of Manhattan, Kan.
The EMS body-cams are being purchased from Wolfcom Enterprises. The purchase, if the resolution is approved, would consist of 50 body-cams and six eight-slot docking ports. Wolfcom is a Pasadena, Calif., company.
In other business today, council will:
• receive a public presentation on accommodations tax recommendations for the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget;
• take up third/final reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 89 acres of land of Gettys Road in from R-15 (residential) to RD-2 (rural resource) for the sole purpose of adding a manufactured home for use by a family member;
• second reading of an ordinance amending portions of the county code or ordinances related to the planning and zoning commission;
• receive a report on work being done to update the county’s zoning and land development regulations (ZLDR);
• receive an update on a stormwater ordinance in conjunction with the ZLDR update; and
• consider a budget resolution and the actual Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the Lugoff Fire District.
Also, based on information attached to tonight’s budget, County Administrator Danny Templar is expected to report on an application the county made for a $10 million S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) community impact grant in September 2022 to help finance upgrades to the county’s wastewater treatment plant.
According to the application, the final design for the updated plant was to have been completed on June 1, with permit acquisition scheduled for Aug. 1, bids to go out on Sept. 1 and work to begin on Dec. 1. The grant application included a projected completion date of Dec. 31, 2025.
In addition to the proposed $10 million in SCIIP grant funds, the application listed American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds totaling $10.19 million, nearly $12.5 million from the S.C. State Revolving Fund, and $2.3 in “local” funds. Those amounts add up to a projected total cost for the project of almost exactly $35 million.
The project would increase the wastewater treatment plant’s capacity from its current maximum of 2 million gallons per day to 4 million. “The expansion and improvements will improve and maintain (the) current level of service for existing residents while preparing for ongoing and future growth,” the application stated.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be viewed live via the county’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.