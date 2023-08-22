District exit exam scores take a dip in 2001-2002 — The Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) 10th Grade exit exam scores dipped in 2001-2002 from last year’s numbers.
According to results released by the district, the district’s performance was similar to a statewide decline after two previous increases in as many years.
In a reflection of statewide results, district scores held steady in math, but declined in both reading and writing. Math, reading and writing are the three exit exam subjects.
From 2000-2001 to 2001-2002, exit exam scores improved by .1% in math and declined by 4.9% in reading and 8.4% in writing. Scores are reported in percentages of students who meet the standard for passing the exams.
“Our high school principals will be studying their scores and working on strategies to promote improvement,” KCSD Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain said. “While it appears we are holding our own and making strides of improvement in ... math, we’ve slipped in reading and writing.
“The fact that this is a state trend won’t excuse us from working hard to improve these scores.”
....In all, 62.2% of Kershaw County 10th Graders passed all three subjects of the exam, compared to 69.6% a year ago. Statewide, 67.4% of 10th Graders passed all three sections.
A decade of service: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 10 years of ‘empowering people’ — There is a long, fenced enclosure standing in the Kmart parking lot at U.S. 1 and Springdale Drive in Camden.
Near the end of October, that enclosure will hold Ben and Anita Erving’s new house, making them Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County’s 18th homeowners in 10 years.
“We’re going to start building on Sept. 7 and hope to finish the house over seven consecutive Saturdays,” Habitat Executive Director Tom Roberts said. “On the last day, we’ll have an open house when folks can walk through the home.”
Roberts and Project Chairman Tony Paradiso said the home will be 1,100 square feet with three bedrooms and one and a half baths. When completed, the house will be moved to a lot on Princess Lane in Lugoff’s Arlington subdivision.
The special building project was selected to commemorate Habitat’s 10 years of existence in Kershaw County, and it’s receiving widespread community support from businesses and volunteers.
“We received a check from Junior Achievement of Camden High School for $1,300,” Paradiso said. “They raised money by selling T-shirts, and we were one of four charities they decided to support.
Paradiso said the students’ contribution was earmarked specifically for the 10th anniversary house.
Habitat for Humanity officials hope to put together and extra day of work on the home on Sept. 11. Roberts said he’s still talking with representatives from the city of Camden and Kershaw County to have police, fire, and emergency personnel volunteer their time to work on the home that day.
“Of course, we’re building this house to celebrate our 10th anniversary in Kershaw County, bujt we also want to educate the public,” Paradiso said.
Continued decline in lake level expected -- Water levels at Lake Wateree are low and could drop lower if the area doesn’t receive any significant rainfall, according to information release from Duke Power, which manages lakes along the Catawba River Chain.
Despite recent rainfalls, drops in water level still are expected, Duke Power Spokesperson Roz Bennett said. Bennett said without significant rainfall, levels along the Catawba River could naturally decrease as much as 1 foot per month.
Bennett described the rainfall the area has received in the past week as “a drop in the bucket” for recovering from the extreme drought in the Carolinas. She said people shouldn’t let the rainfall lull them into a false sense of security.
Bennett said that during the past four years, Duke Powers’s service area’s cumulative average rainfall has been more than 50 inches less than normal — which exceeds one full year’s rainfall total. And no relief appears in sight.
“Predictions are not for significant rainfall,” Bennett said.
The effects of the drought and low lake levels have already begun showing up at Lake Wateree.
Cedar Creek, White Oak Creek and Buck Hill landings have been closed because of dangers created by the low lake levels.
According to Bennett, “full pond” for Lake Wateree is 100. The lake currently is at 95, and if it drops to 93, landings at Wateree, Taylor, Colonel’s and June creeks will close.
‘Hilltop’ requests community sign -- Elgin’s Hilltop community may be next in line to receive a town-funded sign, Elgin Mayor Paul Grooms said.
Grooms’ comments came during Elgin Town Council’s recent meeting at town hall.
One resident said the neighborhood — which is located off Smyrna Road — would like a sign of its own.
Groom said he would look into doing just that.
“I’ll go over this with council and see what they think,” the mayor said. “We’ll see what we can do.”
According to Grooms, Hilltop residents will have to present a petition to council for a sign to be considered.
“You only have two people who a sign for Hilltop,” Groom said. “If they go get a petition from everyone else who stays on that circle and that’s what they want, then we’ll get around to doing it.”
Groom said he was not familiar with the Hilltop name.
“I’ve never it called Hilltop, and I’ve been here 40 years,” he said. “No one has ever mentioned it. That was new to me, and I think it was new to everyone else on council.”
Grooms was questioned about a Hilltop sign after council decided to entertain further construction bids to either rebuild or remodel a sign recently built for the Brentwood subdivision on Bowen Street in Elgin.
That sign, according to council, is unacceptable in its current form. The sign’s bricks were “laid pretty lousy,” council member Anthony Payne said.
Grooms agreed with Payne’s assessment.
“We had paid to have that sign put up and it just wasn’t done right,” Groom said. “We are going to do it again because it’s not suitable to us.
“It was just a bad job. It’s frustrating.”