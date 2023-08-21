Tommy Swann and Bob Giangorgi met up with S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s (PRT) John Wells at Goodale State Park on Thursday morning to talk about some of the $175,000 in upgrades the park has already completed, what’s coming down the trail soon and efforts to do even more.
Wells is PRT’s park manager at Goodale and Richland County’s Sesquicentennial State Park. Giangorgi leads Kershaw County Trials, more commonly known as KC Trails, but also works with Swann, who is part of the Friends of Goodale State Park, a nonprofit organization devoted to supporting Kershaw County’s only state park.
The park first opened as a county facility in the early 1950s. It became a state park about 20 years later.
The two most recent efforts to perform upgrades at Goodale are a new, modern playground and a new canoe/kayak dock at Adams Mill Pond, the park’s lake.
Swann said both projects were recommended by Wells as part of the Friends’ efforts to get more use out of the park through attendance.
“They are already paying dividends,” Swann said.
Other recent — and future — attractions for park-goers have included nature walks along Goodale’s trails, stargazing and photography sessions.
“We had a sunrise session,” Swan said, “and a lot of photography enthusiasts came out and enjoyed themselves. We’re planning to follow up with a nature-themed session.”
Giangorgi said that public use of the park picked up “right away” after the playground and dock were completed.
“And the response has been terrific, with positive comments on social media,” Giangorgi said. “One of the keys we had with KC Trails was getting improved recreational opportunities for people in the northeast part of the county. We know that people in Bethune and on the other end of the county in Elgin use the park. We’re getting a lot of support from citizens all over the county.”
Giangorgi pointed out that the new dock is great for the over-50 crowd since it makes getting into and out of kayaks and canoes easier.
Wells said attendance at the park is about 50/50 in terms of visits from county residents and folks from outside Kershaw County.
“PRT has a program called Ultimate Outsider,” he said. “If you get a stamp from each of the state’s 47 parks, you become an ‘Ultimate Outsider.’ ”
Wells also said that PRT is looking at expanding its park offerings throughout the state during the next two years. Despite the fact that there are 46 counties in South Carolina, not every county has a state park while others have two or three.
“And we’re looking at reinvesting in this park to bring in more people,” Wells said of Goodale.
That’s important because state parks are primarily funded through visits, not state funds.
“We are a revenue-generating facility versus getting taxes for daily operations,” Wells explained.
Thus, the help from Friends of Goodale State Park and KC Trails, not only for what’s already been done, but for the future.
Sitting in the screened-in porch of the parks’ community center, Wells pointed out that plans are being made to renovate the building. Wells said the community center is rented out a lot, with the main room holding about 60 people, along with the park’s two picnic shelters.
“We’re also going to build a new office and visitor’s center, and more picnic shelters,” he said.
The future office/visitors center will not merely replace the current one, it will be located in a different spot, thereby opening up more views of the mill pond.
Meanwhile, the Friends group will be hosting another clean-up — really a clearing-out — event this fall. Volunteers have gone through portions of the park at least twice before to clear out debris to improve the park’s appearance and make it safer for visitors.
Another upcoming project, Wells said, he is a thinning out of some of the forest at the park.
“That’s for the health of the forest, and then we’ll be looking at expanding the nature trail through the park,” Wells said.
He explained that the current trail is about 2-1/2 miles long, but does not include the mill pond’s dam. Wells estimated that with the upcoming work, the trail system will potentially double in length.
Wells also noted that with the Friends’ separate, nonprofit status from PRT, they it is able to assist with events and projects. Swann said there are similar groups throughout the state.
Friends of Goodale State Park have already sponsored some paddling events, and will continue to do so. Wells said there will be several “Paddle with a Ranger” events. Five to 15 paddlers will be guided by a ranger across Adams Mill Pond. Some of these will be during the day, while at least one will be considered a “Twilight Paddle” at dusk.
The Friends group and KC Trails also plan work with Wells with the PRT’s First Day Hike event, either on or as close to New Year’s Day 2024. Wells explained that First Day Hike events started up about 15 years ago, but only started at Goodale about five years ago.
“And it really took off during the last two years thanks to the Friends and KC Trails,” he said.
Giangorgi said Kershaw County’s Community Health Improvement Plan, or CHIP, includes a lot more emphasis on physical activity.
“Goodale plays a part in that,” Giangorgi said, “for adults, but also and especially for children. It’s called ‘building resiliency,’ boosting them physically and mentally.
“All of these improvements, including the ones to come, are going to take Goodale up many notches.”