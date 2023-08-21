Tommy Swann and Bob Giangorgi met up with S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s (PRT) John Wells at Goodale State Park on Thursday morning to talk about some of the $175,000 in upgrades the park has already completed, what’s coming down the trail soon and efforts to do even more.

Wells is PRT’s park manager at Goodale and Richland County’s Sesquicentennial State Park. Giangorgi leads Kershaw County Trials, more commonly known as KC Trails, but also works with Swann, who is part of the Friends of Goodale State Park, a nonprofit organization devoted to supporting Kershaw County’s only state park.