So much for easing your way into the season.

Due to its late start of fall semester classes, the Camden Military Academy football team is usually rushed into the season and plays its first contest after less than two weeks of practice and without the benefit of having a scrimmage. Add in the heat and humidity of the past two weeks and full gear workouts have been curtailed. Now, throw in a game one opponent which has three contests under its belt and it adds to the hurdles which CMA head coach Will Rice and his programs has to overcome.