So much for easing your way into the season.
Due to its late start of fall semester classes, the Camden Military Academy football team is usually rushed into the season and plays its first contest after less than two weeks of practice and without the benefit of having a scrimmage. Add in the heat and humidity of the past two weeks and full gear workouts have been curtailed. Now, throw in a game one opponent which has three contests under its belt and it adds to the hurdles which CMA head coach Will Rice and his programs has to overcome.
The one good thing about this scenario is that the Spartans are used to this layout from past experience. It has become part of the first game scheme.
“We’ve been working since the 13th (of August.) The weather’s been playing havoc with us with the heat so we’ve had to adjust our practice schedule,” Rice said. “It’s just a process and we’re starting in it.”
The Spartans are coming off an 0-8 season including six games in SCISA class AAAA play. CMA joined the independent school circuit prior to the start of the 2022 season.
Rice and company received a rude introduction of SCISA action last fall, but they hope the experience will give them a better idea as what to expect the second time around. Tonight’s game in Charleston against Porter-Gaud is hardly one which will allow the guests to ease into their schedule.
The Cylones come into tonight’s pairing sporting a 2-0-1 mark with wins over High School League entries Bishop England and Burke to go along with a season-opening 14-14 tie with Pinewood Prep. It is not the easiest of assignments for a CMA squad which returns three starters and six players, overall, from a year ago. “It’s a completely new team,” Rice said as to this version of the Spartans. “We have some who have played in the past and some who haven’t played in awhile so there are all different levels.”
With so many new faces on board and such a short time to practice, the Spartans will try and simplify things on the offensive side of the football.
“We didn’t practice in the summer, obviously, since the kids weren’t here so we’re keeping it as basic and as simple as we possibly can; KISS — Keep It Simple Stupid,” Rice said of the offensive scheme at this early juncture. “Everything we’re doing is simple to make sure they understand everything. We’re not trying to overcomplicate things. We’re building as we go along.”
Rice said he anticipates the Spartans to be able to throw the ball to go along with the ground game which has been a staple of the program in the past.
Defensively, Rice said CMA will employ both a three- and four-man front depending on what the opposing offense likes to do.
For openers, P-G presents the CMA defenders with its own problems since the Cyclones operate out of the veer offense which is a formation which is not common.
“Porter-Gaud is good, really good,” Rice said of a P-G offense which averages nearly 33 points per outing this year. “They run that veer and they’re extremely good at it. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Preparing for an uncommon offense with the lack of practice time which the CMA defense has had required the Spartans on that side of the ball to pay particular attention to their assignments and technique.
“To start off, it’s going to be a challenge,” Rice said of going up against the veer attack, “but we’ve got to get on the field at some point. We’ll teach it to them, go over it and take the field.’
With lack of practice time and the players being together and facing a quality opponent such as Porter-Gaud, Rice said he is anxious to see how his players respond to the challenge and how the Spartans can improve next week.
“The expectation is for us to be competitive and battle always, regardless of the circumstances, keep our heads down and keep moving forward,” he said.