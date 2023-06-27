On June 9, the Free and Accepted Masons, Prince Hall Affiliated, of Hadoth Lodge No. 250 presented its John M. County Scholarship to recent Camden High School graduate Arieyanna Wactor for “her outstanding academic excellence and community service.” Wactor will be attending North Carolina Central University in the fall where she will be studying criminal justice.
The scholarship is named in honor of Past Master John M. Counts, who served the lodge and community for more than 67 years. Hadoth Lodge No. 250 Worshipful Master Travis Bowers presented Wactor with the scholarship.