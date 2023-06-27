Arieyanna Wactor, a recent graduate of Camden High School (center), accepts a $500 scholarship from Hadoth Lodge No. 250 Worshipful Master Travis Bowers. With them are (from left) Past Master Billie Tention, Brother Grover Wactor (Ms. Wactor’s grandfather), Senior Warden Kelvin Wright, Junior Warden Jedarius Hayes, and Past Master Ray Pack.