There is a case to be made for North central being undefeated. Keenan may have a stronger one.
A second quarter implosion in which its top two linemen went down with injuries led to an NC loss to Hannah-Pamplico. Last Friday, the Knights were denied on a pair of trips inside the C.A. Johnson four in a 24-20 loss.
Keenan, which hosts North Central tonight, has to be gnashing its teeth after opening its season with a 26-25 loss to Dreher in week one before falling by a point to 4A entry Richland Northeast last Friday, 44-43.
First-year NC head coach Daniel Sisk said he had a restless few nights after the four-point loss to C.A. Johnson.
“It was one of those games where I would have slept a whole lot better this weekend had we been beaten 50-0 and went to bed knowing that we had gotten beat by the better team,” he said. “We worked so hard last week … we worked too hard to have that as an outcome. I felt for the kids, but there was a lot to learn from that game. We had every opportunity in the world, both offensively and defensively, to have put them away. We just came out on the wrong end.”
Rest assured, Keenan head coach Ray McLeod would echo Sisk’s thoughts after his team’s two-game stretch of bad luck to open the season.
“They are just as hungry as we are,” Sisk said. “We preached to our kids yesterday that we could easily be 3-0 now. Who knows what happens in the Hannah-Pamplico game it those two (Aiden Wiles and Mehki Whaley) don’t get hurt.”
In Keenan’s first two contests, the Raiders have amassed 1,027 yards in offense with junior quarterback Desmond Washington having thrown for 327 yards and three touchdowns while having rushed for an additional 155 yards. Add in senior tailback Evan Artemus (5-7, 56) and for the third straight week, the Knight defense will be facing a pair of backfield threats who can hurt you both on the ground and through the passing lanes.
“Keenan is going to be extremely athletic,” Sisk said in giving a scouting report on the Raiders. “They run an offense which is very similar to what we run here.
“They have a running quarterback and they are going to run inside zones. If our defensive ends turn their shoulders and scream down the line, (Washington) is going to pull it and he’s dangerous when he gets out to the edge. We’re very fortunate that we have pretty good defensive ends. They’ll squeeze it and cause confusion with the mesh. I would imagine that they are going to throw the ball around more than C.A. Johnson, Hannah-Pamplico and even, Johnsonville did against us.”
Sisk called Artemus a well-coached and athletic running back who runs behind a large front line which includes 6-foot-5, 370-pound guard Zyan Abney.
“They probably will have one of the biggest offensive lines than we will see this season,” he said. “I won’t say they are the best, but they are the biggest.”
The Raiders like to take their chances on defense with safety Ny’Keim Mitchell and defensive end Titus Bowman leading the unit with better than 11 and seven tackles per game, respectively. Sisk anticipates NC quarterback Kade Baxley to face pressure on nearly every snap he takes.
“They’re going to bring the house,” Sisk said of the Raider defense. “They’re going to probably play cover zero with man coverage and no help over the top. We may have to throw some quick passes against them.”
Sisk said his team has enjoyed a good week of practice with plenty of attention paid to cleaning issues up on special teams.
Again, Sisk is confident that his front lines will have an advantage tonight and can wear down the Raiders who play several linemen on both sides of the football.
“Absolutely,” Sisk said when asked if his lines can take over the game and be in better shape than the opposition as the game goes along. “We led all the stats last week. We had 274 yards rushing last week and gave up 238 on the ground. For 95 to 99% of the game last week, we controlled the dominated the line of scrimmage.
“We’re going to stay behind those guys. They’re the bread and butter of our team. When they’re playing good, playing low and firing off the ball, I feel good about our chances competing against anybody in the state.”
That being the case, tonight’s contest in the Capital city will be one which will have two teams desperately seeking to snap two-game skids with an eye cast to conference play which begins in two weeks.
“We’re hungry. They’re hungry. We know that it’s going to be another dogfight,” Sisk said of game four for his troops. “We talk about playing a tough non-conference schedule to get us ready for region.”