On Easter Sunday, 1950, a little boy stood before a large audience to preach his first sermon. He was 6 years old, and his opening remark was, “I’m just a little boy who some day wants to be a Gospel preacher! My text this morning is John 3:16.”
Now, more than 70 years later, Everett Reconnu is retiring his position as pastor of Southside Baptist Church, where he has served for the past 16 years.
Affectionately called “Pastor Q,” he has pastored nine churches from New Orleans to the state of New York.
His last sermon as pastor of Southside will be preached on May 21, “Lord willing!”
Southside Baptist is at 200 York St. in Camden.
The service is scheduled for 11 a.m.