Beating the same team three times in the span of one month is no small feat. Going for the hat trick plus one? That is what leads coaches into believing that, sooner or later, the odds will catch up to their team.
For that reason, among others, Kershaw County American Legion baseball coach Stephen Carmon was not the happiest man in town when he learned League 3 colleague West Columbia would be his team’s third round opponent in Wednesday’s Midlands Region winners’ bracket game. After all, Post 17 already owned 12-2, 16-3 and 6-0 wins over WC in regular season play. This time around, however, Carmon figured the visitors were coming into American Legion Park with both holsters loaded.
Carmon’s worst fears were realized when Post 79 push KC to the brink only for the hosts to hang on for dear life and a 6-5 victory.
The win put the defending Southeast Regional champions into today’s championship bracket in which the winner of Thursday’s game between West Columbia and Lexington will have to come to Camden and knock off the 17ers twice in order to advance into next week’s six-team state championship tournament. The first of what the locals hope will be one game is set for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Once learning West Columbia was to have been his team’s opponent on Wednesday, Carmon was more than a bit concerned that KC would have its hands full. He was right as the visitors out-hit the 17ers, 10-4, only for control issues on the mound and lack of a big hit in key situations being Post 79’s undoing.
“I told our guys before we started this game,” Carmon said, “that this was going to be the hardest game that we’ve played all year. (West Columbia) was going to be a different team and it was going to be a battle to the end.
“I told them every pitch at the plate, we have to battle, battle and battle and that we couldn’t make anything easy on them. We didn’t get the hits tonight, but we did battle at the plate and we made them throw a lot of pitches. Some of that’s them making a mistake, but some of that is also us battling at the plate and making them work to get us out.”
In winning for the eighth straight time, the 17ers (12-2) scored three runs via bases-loaded walks, one on a hit batter with another coming on a passed ball. The only run driven home by a batted ball was KC’s first when a Cobe Evans ground out plated Macon Leppert to even things at one in the bottom of the third.
WC had more than its share of chances to add to its final run total. The guests opened the game with a John Forester first pitch double followed by a Brent Stukes bunt single only for KC starter Ben Blackwell to get an inning-ending double play to quell the threat and come out unscathed.
Trailing, 6-4, in the top sixth, WC had a golden opportunity to tie the game, if not take the lead. Post 29 had the bases loaded with one gone against John Rollings, the third P-17 pitcher of the evening, with Forester at the plate after Ethan Smith and Josh Raines drew consecutive walks with Raines getting aboard on four straight pitches. Rather than taking a strike, Forester, who had two hits already, went after the first pitch he saw from Rollings and hit a bouncer toward the mound. Rollings made the grab, flipped to catcher Macon Leppert for the second out before Leppert fired a strike to Patrick Daniels at first base for the twin killing.
With the second through fourth batters coming up in the seventh, the submarine-throwing Rollings settled down from an uneven start to retire the side in order to preserve the win.
Blackwell, who came into the game with a 3-0 mark and after having thrown seven pitches in relief on Tuesday, worked into the fifth on this night. The lefty was pulled after surrendering three runs in the fifth and left the game with runners on first and second with two outs only for reliever Jay Bowling to need just one pitch to get Corbin Wright on a ground ball force out to end the inning.
Carmon said WC’s familiarity with Blackwell and the P-17 pitching staff played a role in this fourth meeting.
“We’ve already played this team three times. The more a team sees you, the better they’re going to do against you,” he said. “They already saw Ben and he did a good job of getting through five innings. Our defense played well and he helped us get the win. I’m not worried about Ben, at all. He’ll be ready to go, no matter who we play next, when he pitches for us.”
Blackwell was tagged for the game’s first run in the third as Smith sent a leadoff single to center and scored on a Stukes fielders’ choice.
The 17ers evened things in their half of the third against WC starter Mason Turner with Leppert rapping a single through the box and taking second on a wild pitch. He came in from third base on Evans’ fielders’ choice.
Turner, who was sharp for the first three frames, battled a wild spell in the fourth which spilled over onto reliever Bryce Steele.
Zane Catoe led off the fourth by reaching on an error and taking second on the play. Jake Morris then lined a single to center to put runners on the corners with no outs. Turner then issued walks to Rollings, Carson Weathers and Leppert, in succession, with the final pair bringing in runs for a 3-1 lead.
Rollings was then forced at the plate for the first out before Turner got a strikeout for the second with the bags still jammed. A walk to Evans brought Weathers across with the fourth run before a wild pitch from Steele allowed Leppert to glide home to make it a 5-1 lead.
The good times came to a screeching halt for the locals as WC hung up a three-spot in the fifth as Post 29 parlayed three hits into as many runs with a Forester RBI single and Peyton Starkey’s two-run double drawing the guests within 5-4 before Bowling came on to put out the fire with one pitch.
KC gave Bowling a two-run cushion with a run in the fifth. Morris, who had half of his team’s four hits, went the opposite way and sent a one-out single into left field before Steele walked both Rollings and Weathers to load the bases before plunking Leppert with a pitch to send Morris home with the sixth run.
WC was not done, yet, however. In the sixth, Conor Wood sent a one-out double to left. Parker Mergo followed by dropping a two-bagger to shallow center while Wood came in on a wild pitch. Bowling was lifted in favor of Rollings who walked both Smith and Raines to start his stint only to get out of the woods when Forester went after the first pitch and bounced it back to the mound for a double play.
While his offense was limited to four hits, Carmon said his team has hung its hat on pitching and defense all season long. Coming into the postseason, the 17ers had allowed the fewest runs of any of the state’s 26 Senior Legion squads while playing solid defense behind their pitchers.
“To be honest with you,” he said, “our bats, for lack of a better term, have not heated up … our bats have not gone off this year. Maybe that’s the kind of team that we are and, if it is, we’re going to have to find other ways to score runs.
“Hopefully, if we keep grinding it out, we’ll get some of those big hits. Tonight, we could have opened it up with a base hit, which was a big part of our team last year. This year, we have some of the same guys, but it’s a different team. Maybe this year, our thing is pitching, playing good defense and manufacturing runs. That’s how we’re going to win games.”