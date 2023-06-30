With Chairwoman Katie Guinn absent following the death of her mother two weeks ago, Kershaw County Council voted 5-1 Tuesday night to pass final reading of the county’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget. Vice Chair/District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones passed the lone “no” vote.
The budget passed after council unanimously voted to approve a series of motions made by District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. on behalf of council’s finance committee, of which he is the chairman. The amendments included:
• Reallocating $14,286 from a combination of the administration’s contractual services for “Just FOIA” and non-departmental fuel to increase the salaries of all county full-time equivalent (FTE) positions to at least $13 per hour, affecting six full-time positions.
• Approving the Fiscal Year 2024 Accommodations Tax Committee grant recommendations (as brought forward during council’s June 13 meeting), but moving $1,000 from the S.C. Equine Foundation to American Legion Post No. 17’s baseball program to provide for a total of $1,500 for Post 17.
• Reorganizing planning and zoning employees to allow for an additional FTE by reclassifying the existing planning manager and building official positions with no budget increase.
• Reallocating $145,000 from capital projects to special services animal care budget line item.
• Budgeting an additional $2.5 million for project contingency in the sewer fund by moving that amount form sewer reserves.
The last item served as the county’s solution to a problem that came up two weeks ago when council learned that an application filed in September 2022 for a $10 million S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) community impact grant to assist with paying for a potential $35 million upgrade of the county’s wastewater treatment plant included a line item of around $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The county has determined that the plant needs to have its actual capacity increased from 2 million gallons per day (mgd) to 4 mgd. That portion of the grant application was to help secure a $12.4 million State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan to reach the $35 million goal.
Earlier this year, however, a majority of current council members voted to reallocate ARPA funds from sewer to recreation projects, including a proposed transformation of Woodward Park in Camden into a sports complex. When the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the grant in recent months, county administrators realized the conflict and began speaking with authority officials about ways in which the county could still obtain the $10 million SCIIP loan without using ARPA funds.
Now, the county will submit a revised application for what will become the first of a two-phase project. Instead of a $35 million project, the first phase will cost half that — approximately $17 million — to add 1 mgd of actual capacity, with the SCIIP grant covering $10 million and the county covering the remaining $7 million. During a follow-up interview on Wednesday morning, Templar said the $2.5 million being moved from the sewer reserves would be combined with other funds, including an existing $2.7 million SRF loan that was originally to be used to pay the county back for work on the Southern Loop project, to reach the $7 million target.
Funding for the second phase of the treatment plant upgrade will be determined at a later date.
Later, during the discussion phase regarding the amendments, Tucker read a statement from the finance committee.
“The finance committee has received a grant application and acceptance for potential sewer projects and wanted to offer the following update: In September (2022), a sewer grant was applied for the county potentially committing approximately $9 million in ARPA funds, securing a loan of approximately $12 million from the State Revolving Fund — SRF — with limited ability for certain projects. As the county learned more about the sewer’s actual capacity, and given the sewer itself is solvent, the ARPA funds were tentatively recommitted, pending third reading of the budget. More importantly, the county was not able to procure SRF funds; there was none available. The grant was later awarded, contingent — among other provisions — on the county procuring the $12 million SRF loan. The county administrator sent the grant application, but only after informing the grant provider that ARPA funds were re-prioritized (and) that we were unable to secure the $12 million loan. The administrator and the grant provider actively worked to identify sewer projects for the grant (that are) still possible and using the funds generated by this sewer match.”
When he made the motion for his amendments, Tucker thanked his fellow finance committee members, District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake and District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson, as well staff, for their efforts on the budget.
“We’re at the last hour of this budget, and when we vote tonight, it’s going to be about as hard as concrete can get unless you take a chisel to it,” Tucker said. “I know that this budget does not please each and every one of us as citizens here in Kershaw County, but we have worked tirelessly and hard in trying to do what we thought was in the best interest of Kershaw County. I offer no apologies to folks who don’t agree with this, because that’s totally left up to them and their opinion, but I can tell you that it wasn’t from not listening to people, from lack of information — it was from hard work. These decisions are taken very seriously; these decisions are made with a lot of thought from our heads to our hearts. I’ve made these comments before, Mr. Vice Chair: Remember that we represent all the people, not just the people who vote for you, not just the people who don’t vote at all — we represent all people, and this is the best work that we can do for ’23-’24.”
Shoemake said Tucker’s amendments “really didn’t change” the overall budget.
“I think these are good amendments,” he said. “Overall on the budget … I agree it’s a good budget. There’s no tax increase — there’s no millage increase, there’s no fee increases — and I do think it represents a concerted effort and a lot of long hours. The rec thing has been talked about at length, so very quickly on that, what we did as a council is adjust that based on a lot of the comments that we have received. I would say where I’m at, overwhelmingly people were reaching out (saying) that was an issue of concern.
“What the finance committee ultimately did — it’s not travel ball at all, it’s fixing the fields we have. So, I think that’s a great use of funds, particularly when we have those matched.”
During Wednesday morning’s interview, Templar confirmed that the recreation-tagged ARPA funds will include $1 million for upgrades at many of the county’s recreational facilities and $5 million for the Woodward Park project. That $6 million total is being matched by an equal amount from the Health Services District of Kershaw County and MUSC Health, so that the Woodward Park transformation equals $10 million and $2 million is used for other park upgrades.
A short time later, council voted unanimously to adopt Tucker’s amendments.
Council then took up the primary motion on the entire budget, with Jones commending Templar and his staff for their work.
“I’ve been here 17 years, maybe too long a couple of my Republican Party friends, but not too long for people who voted me back in — if they keep on, I may run again. Anyway, Mr. Templar, in 17 years, I’ve dealt with a lot of budgets … your budget that you brought before this county council is one of the best budgets I’ve seen in the 17 years I’ve been here. I really mean it — no fee increases, no tax increases — and I’m very impressed with that,” Jones said. “Now, I won’t be voting for the budget tonight, because I have a strong fist in the gut when it comes to the ARPA money being tied to it. If the ARPA money wasn’t tied to it, I’d be voting for the budget.”
At that point, he called for the vote, which came out to 5-1 conclusion, with his vote against.
Council also heard from three people during a public hearing on the budget, one of whom also spoke during public comment.
During public comment, Amanda Stephen referred to what she said was a Kershaw County Republican Party meeting survey.
“These responses come from your plugged-in and active voters and they should carry more weight than your average citizen — the people you want to rely on to get you reelected,” Stephen said.
She said these members were asked if they were in favor of the Woodward Park sports complex.
“The responses: 19 for ‘no’ and one for ‘yes,’ ” Stephen said. “The one ‘yes’ said, ‘I believe it would be great for our underprivileged youth. I also think it will drive a lot of money and business into our community.’ ”
Among the “no” responses, Stephens said some said the Woodward Park proposal is a “misappropriation of funds,” that the money should be used for things that help the majority of the county and not just the few who play baseball, and that it would be “irresponsible” for council to consider the park project instead of providing for infrastructure for growth. One person, she said, called the parks and recreation items “look good, feel good efforts for the councilmen’s political benefit.”
During the public hearing on the budget, Stephen — as she has at other meetings — claimed that council was not being truthful about the use of funds. She criticized those members of council who, two weeks ago, said they were “blindsided” by the SCIIP grant and it being contingent on the use of ARPA funds. Stephen also said ARPA funds were only to be used “for infrastructure or other area hit hard by the (COVID-19) pandemic.” She then went through a series of what she called “truths” regarding the SCIIP grant, going back to the initial application in September 2022.
“If you think we believe you when say you had no idea about this grant, I can’t help you,” Stephen said. “If you were sitting on the finance committee, where this motion in May 2023 came from, you had to know you were reallocating funds based on the fact that it was stated in the motion. Is it any wonder we people don’t trust you? You sat there last meeting and lied to all of us and expected us not to do the homework. Shame on you.”
Stephen claimed that, due to its inclusion in the budget, the county is being “forced” to use ARPA funds for recreation regardless of who sits on council, that the current economy is not the time to do this, and listed a number of statistics.
“No one can buy houses right now — where will all your baseball fans move from that will use this recreation park as an excuse to purchase a house in Camden?” Stephen asked, adding more statistics for council. “Again, I say to you, where is the influx of people going to come from that will use this new ball park from a house that no one can afford?”
Stephen concluded her comments by asking council to reject the budget and hold a special meeting on Thursday to reallocate the funds.
Belinda Webb, who has also spoken out previously against ARPA funds being used for recreation, relayed to council a story of how she and her husband had looked into tapping on to the county’s sewer service, but were unable to get the county to move forward. Instead, she said, they had to spend thousands of dollars to upgrade their well. Webb also said she did not appreciate comments made during council’s June 13 meeting “minimizing the need” for sewer-related upgrades in favor of “such a rush” to put a majority of ARPA funds to “ball fields.”
In addition, Webb said that while the county states only 4,500 homes are on county sewer, she wondered how many had ever been given the choice.
As she did on June 13, Webb also decried the construction of the Camden Tennis Center and Pickleball Plaza that she claims serves “less than 1/1,000th of a%” of the county’s population. She claimed it was constructed at least in part at the urging of former county council members and maintained by county taxpayer dollars along with $100 membership fees.
“We are being told now as we were told then, ‘build it and they will come,’ ” Webb said. “And now, yet another council is serving another special interest group’s needs and concerns that supports a fraction of a% of our population and many, who you’re proposing to serve with rec ball, don’t even live in the county. By choosing this, you are supporting people who aren’t even here.”
Camden City Council — not county council — passed a resolution in September 2016 to design and build the tennis center using a combination of city hospital tax funds bonds, and capital and paving improvement funds. Groundbreaking took place in late March 2017. It opened nearly a year later, in February 2018.
Finally, Sissy Griffin-Ballew said she was angry with council because her grandson was injured during a baseball game just two days after council’s last meeting at the Larry Doby Complex.
“While fielding a ball, he ran into the fence that was supposed to have a cap on it. Six stitches … but only 1 inch away from an eye being lost or my grandson being blind,” Griffin-Ballew told council. “Your neglect to keep up what you already currently have needs to come before anything new you’re wanting to do.”
She also said she worked on creating the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, which was built in 2004. She said then-mayor Bob Coble insisted that there be things for people to do at such a facility before it could be built. Griffin-Ballew said Kershaw County does not have the hotel rooms or restaurant tables to attract the number of people who would use something like the proposed sports complex.
No one spoke during the public hearing for the millage, which passed unanimously.
The remainder of public comment speakers spoke either for or against the rezoning of a 6.3-acre lot on Ridgeway Road near the Fairfield County line for the development of a new Dollar General store. Most appeared to support the rezoning, stating that the store will be more convenient for them than traveling to either Ridgeway or Lugoff. One woman, who said she had built a new home on land about .4 mile away, opposed the rezoning saying Lugoff stores were not that far away, and cited articles claiming Dollar Generals attract crime and other problems.
Later in the meeting, council voted 5-1 in favor of first reading of the rezoning of the property from RD-2 (rural resource district) to B-2 (general business), with Shoemake voting “no.” He explained he did so only because he wanted more time to study the situation before voting again on second and third readings.
In other business, council unanimously to approve:
• third/final reading of an ordinance amending provisions governing the county’s planning and zoning commission with two amendments from Tucker — one that changed consecutive term limits to three instead of two, and another requiring a super-majority, or two-thirds, of council to remove a member
• first reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 2.58 acres on the south side of Tickle Hill Road in east Camden from R-15 (low density) to GD (general development) — Tucker recused himself from any discussion or the vote due to family connections
• first reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 46 acres north of the Carolina Motorsports Park from RD-2 (rural resource district) to GD (general development); and
• approved the transmittal of a letter signed by Templar to the S.C. Department of Transportation expressing the county’s desire to move governance of transportation planning efforts for portions of the West Wateree area from the Central Midlands Council of Governments (COG) to the Santee-Lynches COG.
Tucker, who is currently chair of the Santee-Lynches COG board noted this has been a 20-years-long desire for the county that is finally coming true.
“Having to be a part of two COGs is very exhausting, and when you’re the same fish in the pond, when you’re over there and dealing with Lexington and Richland, you’re like the tadpole in the Atlantic Ocean — you get nothing,” Tucker said, adding that the county is under the Santee-Lynches COG for all other transportation funding as well as other COG-related services. “So, why leave your one child abandoned? So, we’re bringing them back home and, with that, I pledge to you as chairman of the (COG) board that I will work — and Madam Chair, who is a member of the board — very tirelessly to try and get projects in the West Wateree area so we can make safer roads over there from U.S. 1 to White Pond and other intersections.”
For those reasons, Tucker said he supported the letter being sent “110%.”
Shoemake thanked Tucker for his work, as well as the Kershaw County Legislative Delegation.
“They were able — I know, particularly, Rep. (Ben) Connell went to push for this issue very hard having been on this body and seeing how necessary this was,” he said. “This is huge for Elgin. One thing we get many questions about is ‘when you are going to widen this road’ … 99% of paved roads outside of neighborhoods are state roads in this county, so our ability to do infrastructure when we talk about roads is very limited. It’s the COG that has to do it.”
Shoemake said that being able to move such projects through the Santee-Lynches COG at the same time that Tucker is board chair and Guinn is a member will be a benefit.
After thanking Templar for his part on the COG move, Jones called for what ended up as the unanimous vote.