The Wateree District Boy Scouts held its annual awards ceremony on March 16 at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. District Advancement Chair Greg Simonson served as master of ceremonies for the gathering of about 45 Scouting adults and their families. During the gathering, the Wateree District presented the following awards:
• Scoutmaster — Dennis Coker, Troop 303, and Wayne Albright, Troop 316
• Assistant Scoutmaster — Tim Coker, Troop 303, and Peter Hemingway, Troop 316
• Cubmaster — Emily W. Volz, Pack 303
• Family — Bufford Family, Troop 777; Albright Family, Troop 316 and Pack 316; and Dwyer Family, Pack 303
• Den Leaders — Rob Florez, Ashely Acerra, Kasey Potter and Keagan Herring, Pack 316; and Tiffany Powell and Amanda Dwyer, Pack 303
• Special Award — Laurie Slade Funderburk
• Scouter — Don Brittain, Pack 303; Greg Ross, Pack 316; and Leslie Albright, Troop 316
• Adult Volunteers — Allison Hemingway and Dawn Shimburski (Pitillo), Troop 316; Michael Chavez and Tara Lounsberry, Troop 777; Jeffrey Graham and Chris Harrell, Troop 303; Abby Clayton, Pack 303; and Christine Simonson, Troop 38.
• Sponsoring Units — Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church and St. John’s United Methodist Church.