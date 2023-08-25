Awakened

Awakened and Tom Garner fly a fence in winning the $150,000 Jonathan Sheppard Stakes at Saratoga on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of NYRA

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. Riverdee Stable and Ten Strike Racing’s Awakened secured the first stakes triumph of his career with an off-the-pace score in Wednesday’s Grade 1, $150,000 Jonathan Sheppard, a 2 3/8-mile hurdle test for older horses, at Saratoga Race Course.

Trained by Hall of Famer Jack Fisher, Awakened improved from a game runner-up effort last out in the Jonathan Kiser Novice on August 2 at the Spa to provide Fisher with back-to-back triumphs in this event after saddling Snap Decision to victory last year.