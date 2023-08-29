CAMDEN — Funeral service for Vicki King Catoe, 68, was held Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at noon at Pine Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. Eric Boone and the Rev. Joe Stines officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Thiel-Meyer Pet adoption Center.
Mrs. Catoe went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George Washington King and Bobbie Spradley King. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she was a part of the women’s ministry, senior group, and actively participated in the church plays by assisting them with sewing costumes. Mrs. Catoe enjoyed sewing and quilting and won first place for a quilt and jacket she had sewn at the S.C. State Fair. She was an avid bowler and had numerous bowling awards as she participated in bowling tournaments across the south-east. Mrs. Catoe also enjoyed camping, flower gardening, and above all else spending time with her family and friends. She was known as a people person, making a friend everywhere she went.