Having easily dispatched of its first two opponents by a combined score of 102-6, Camden will see a major uptick in talent when the Bulldogs travel to Kellytown tonight to meet Hartsville in the latest edition of a rivalry which started 101 years ago.

There is no other way to say it than Brian Rimpf’s team had their way against Myrtle Beach in week zero and then last Friday in knocking off rival Lugoff-Elgin. Jeff Calabrese’s Hartvsille squad is an entirely different beast.