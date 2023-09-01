Having easily dispatched of its first two opponents by a combined score of 102-6, Camden will see a major uptick in talent when the Bulldogs travel to Kellytown tonight to meet Hartsville in the latest edition of a rivalry which started 101 years ago.
There is no other way to say it than Brian Rimpf’s team had their way against Myrtle Beach in week zero and then last Friday in knocking off rival Lugoff-Elgin. Jeff Calabrese’s Hartvsille squad is an entirely different beast.
The Red Foxes opened the season by waxing Conway, 55-7, before downing a vastly improved Darlington squad last Friday, 55-26. Rimpf said his squad will face its most stern challenge thus far this season, by far, this evening.
“Hartsville will certainly be our biggest challenge of the season … it always is,” Rimpf said of the state’s fourth-ranked 4A squad. “It’s a longstanding rivalry between Camden and Hartsville and it always produces good games. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in their respective classifications this week and it’s the game of the week for many media outlets.
“It will be a tough one. Hartsville is well-coached and they have almost the same backfield for the third year in a row, just like us. They’re also always contending deep into the playoffs. It’s been good for us that we’ve played well the first two weeks and to have won those games and to give us confidence going into this week.”
While Camden’s veteran offense — which returned seven starters to the fold — was supposed to be the Dogs’ strength coming into the season, it has been a rebuilt defense which has been a most pleasant surprise.
Camden lost seven starters on the defensive side of the ball including a pair of Power 5 defensive linemen in Xzavier McLeod and Shymeik Jones, who will be suiting up for South Carolina and Georgia Tech, respectively, on Saturday.
The new-look and sleeker CHS defense has shown a nose for the football, already. In two contests, the Dogs have picked off six passes while having recovered seven fumbles for 13 takeaways. Last year, in 13 games, the Bulldogs had 12 picks and as many fumble recoveries.
Rimpf said he is proud of defensive coordinator Joey Hendrix’s unit.
“We have had tremendous effort from our defense. Our defensive coaches have done a tremendous job with them,” Rimpf said. “Those guys are opportunistic and have made plays when given the chance. We feel like we have a lot of good players on defense and our coaches have done a good job of coaching them up.
“Whenever your defense goes two games in a row without giving up a point (the touchdown against L-E was on a Demons’ scoop and score of a fumble), you feel pretty good about your chances to win games. Our defense will have a big challenge in front of them this week against a good Hartsville offense, but I think our guys are ready for the challenge.”
The Bulldogs defense will face what could be the best offensive unit they will face all season in the Red Foxes who return senior McKendrie Douglas (6-3, 195) at quarterback. In tailback Carmello McDaniel (5-9, 175) the hosts feature one of the state’s best and most explosive tailbacks. Junior Hakeem Watters (5-6, 170) complements McDaniels in the backfield and rushed for 278 yards in the win over Conway. Together, they have combined to run for 694 yards and nine touchdowns in two games.
Hartsville also has big-play receiving threats on the outside to go along with a large and tested front line.
“They used to run the Wing-T from under center and now, they still run a lot of those concepts, but from out of the shotgun,” Rimpf said. “They have a lot of confidence in (Douglas.) It looks like he’s checking plays.
“They’ll try to lull you to sleep with the handoffs, the handoffs and the handoffs and then, they’ll try to throw it over the top to one of their speedy receivers.”
Rimpf said his defense has to protect the edge and contain McDaniel and Watters, who can take it to the end zone on any carry.
“We can’t let them get to the corner because they have good speed,” Rimpf said. “We have to box them in, rally to the ball and tackle.”
Rimpf said the Hartsville defense appears to be better this year than it has been in seasons past. The Red Foxes run a 3-4 scheme with three large linemen, linebackers who are quick, aggressive and make and diagnose plays quickly. The front seven is backed by a secondary which features long and rangy athletes with safety De’Marion Coe (5-9, 170) a playmaker on the last line of defense.
Attacking that unit will be a Camden offense which did not get much work last week, but has had five scoring marches in each of their first two games.
“We have a very experienced group,” Rimpf when asked of now having an abundance of reps last week. “We’ve been very efficient with the ball these first two games. We don’t have a lot of concern over not getting 60 snaps a game because we have been very productive on offense.”