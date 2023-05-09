The owner of 310 Hampton Park in Camden, known by historians as the Dr. Samuel Brasington House, recently applied for a Bailey Bill special tax assessment as he looks to upgrade the facility and its grounds in an effort to “grow and sustain” its success.
The Brasington House is currently the home of the William L. Owen IV’s dental practice. Camden City Council will consider first reading of an ordinance authorizing the special assessment during its meeting today.
According to attachments to today’s agenda, the originally residential building’s fair market value is $229,700. Owen states in the application that he the building will undergo $630,000 worth of renovations to include:
• landscaping
• replacing the existing parking lot with a new asphalt one
• replacing two HVAC units
• repointing brick mortar to match the original mortar color
• replacing siding with new lap siding to match the original siding
• install gutters and downspouts
• replace all shingles with architectural shingles
• install metal roof panels on low sloping roof areas
• repainting the exterior doors
• replacing all windows with one-over-one windows to match original windows
• installing porte-cochere to provide a vehicle drop-off area for patients
• removing the existing front porch flooring, steps, railing, columns and roof, and replace with code compliant porch features
• doing the same for the rear porch
• repointing, or repairing where needed the mortar on brick piers in the foundation
• removing and replacing all exterior sheathing and insulation
Council will also consider second/final reading of a similar ordinance for the former home of Blake & Ford on Broad Street.
In other business today, council will:
• recognize the Camden High School girls basketball program;
• proclaim May 17 as Cleveland School Fire Day;
• proclaim May 20 as Kids to Parks Day; and
• proclaim council and the city’s support of the Move with the Mayor initiative.
Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.