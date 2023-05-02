The 133 words engraved on the plaque placed here today by the Wateree Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, although informative and concise, are limited by space constraints. Importantly, the plaque still represents the Society’s devotion to recognizing historic sites that preserve the memory and stories of the early settlers who formed our great nation.
And what a story Quaker Cemetery has to tell.
The Religious Society of Friends was founded in England in the 17th century by George Fox. Often persecuted for their beliefs, many sought religious freedom and the opportunity to prosper in the New World. By 1682, the Quakers were established in Charles Town and contributing to the growing success of King George II’s most lucrative colonial city.
Seeking to further enrich his coffers and buffer coastal settlements from periodic Native American hostilities, King George decreed in 1730 that 11 townships be laid out along the major interior rivers of the colony, primarily to attract poor yet industrious immigrant Protestants.
Fredericksburg Township was surveyed on the east side of the Wateree River in 1732. Even with inducements of 50-acres per person grants, guarantees of an in-town lot and free farming implements, the settlement of Fredericksburg was slow and scattered until a group of Irish Quakers arrived in 1750-51.
The Friends had been lured to South Carolina by promotional literature circulated in England and Ireland. Most had come by way of Charles Townes; some by way of the Great Philadelphia Wagon Trail.
Initially the diligent Quakers joined the other plantations that dotted both sides of the river, cultivating crops such as indigo, corn, and tobacco. Within a couple of years, the little hamlet was well on its way to becoming the trade center of the Carolina Backcountry.
Joseph Kershaw arrived in the area in 1758 to open a store for a Charleston mercantile company. He renamed the area Pine Tree Hill and set about orchestrating the course of future Camden.
Kershaw faced stiff competition from Samuel Wyle, the most prominent member of the Quakers, mostly known as a successful merchant, surveyor, justice of the peace, and colonial Indian agent and friend to the Catawbas and their leader, King Haigler. Not only did Wyly lay the foundation for Kershaw’s many economic successes, he gifted Quaker Cemetery to Camden.
Wyly’s store was located on a very large in-town lot he owned in the southeast area of the town. On September 6, 1759, he deeded four acres of the property to the Quakers for a meeting house and burial grounds.
Like the man, the terms of the conveyance were generous: for a period of 999 years Samuel Wyly and his heirs were to receive “the rent of one Pepper Corn, in and upon the first day of August every year if the same shall be lawfully Demanded.”
Although the Quakers made major contributions to the success of Pine Tree Hill, not everyone was impressed. Outspoken Charles Woodmason, the ordained Anglican minister who came to Pine Tree Hill in 1766 and spent six years trying to convert the “heathens,” acknowledged in his journal the “Great Civilities from Mr. Samuel Wyly, an eminent Quaker in the Neighborhood.” In general, however, Woodmason found the Quakers to be “…a vile, licentious Pack—Absolute Deists unfit the title of Christians.”
The Quaker meeting was officially known as the Fredericksburg Wateree Monthly Meeting and services were held at the Meeting House until it was destroyed during the American Revolution in 1782. The reason for its demise is attributed to being a casualty of the war, although Camden’s Quakers had been divided in their loyalties. Some chose not to fight, some supported the King, and others took up arms in the cause of Liberty. Samuel Wyly Jr., on parole from fight at the siege of Charleston, was killed by Banaster Tarleton’s soldiers during Camden’s occupation by the British in summer of 1780.
A surviving 1832 plat of Quaker Cemetery shows the original parcel conveyed by Samuel Wyle. It features a small area surrounded by a ditch that represents the enclosed meeting house and grounds for Quaker burials. Today, a large stone marks the spot. Nearby are several of the original Quaker graves of low mounded brick construction and no headstones. Most local Quakers either assimilated through marriage or moved to slave free Ohio, leaving few as a group in the area after 1800.
The 1832 plat also shows adjacent properties that were purchased in 1795 and 1832. With the addition of other purchased and gifted parcels, property deeded by the City, plus the Old Presbyterian Cemetery and the Revolutionary War Park, Quaker Cemetery is currently approximately 50 acres in size.All sects now are interred there, including the Episcopalians who had been buried in the old Episcopal Burying Ground on Bull Street and re-interred at Quaker in 1880.
A letter signed “Viator,” was sent to the Camden Journal in 1840 chiding the cemetery for being “overgrown with grass and weeds … tombs. moldering under the influence of neglect…” Although a new concept in cemetery design promoting uncrowded, park-like settingshad swept the country, it wasn’t until 1863 that City Council retained Scottish landscape architect James Crammond to transform Quaker Cemetery into a charming garden setting sanctuary. As noted in the Camden Confederate that same year, the new design “soon would have to accommodate the many casualties of war,” a prediction that came true almost immediately. Quaker Cemetery and the Quaker Cemetery Association, formed in 1874, have been dedicated to providing Camden’s war dead a peaceful, bucolic final resting place ever since.
If you have time to linger today, do take a Quaker Cemetery brochure available at the entrance gates and visit the family plots and individual markers that help tell the story of Camden’s rich history.
At the Old Presbyterian Cemetery, visit the grave of Agnes of Glasgow, who died of a broken heart; Dr. Issacs Alexander who attended to the valiant, dying Baron deKalb; and Col. Henry Nixon, killed in a duel.
Near the entrance gate lies Confederate spy, Josephine Brown. Inside rests William Dunlap Trantham, youngest man in the Confederate Army/age 13; Confederate generals Villipigue, Cantey, Kershaw, and Kennedy; Dr. George Rogers Clark Todd, Confederate surgeon and brother-in-law of Abraham Lincoln.
In an area fondly called “Little Arlington” lies Sgt. Richard Kirkland, the “Angel of Marye’s Height,” who fed water to wounded Union troops at Fredericksburg and young Englishman, George James Pritchard, who died from injuries sustain in a training crash while stationed in Camden during WWII. Neary by is Gov. John P. Richardson; Samuel Mathis, first white man born in Camden and mother, Sophia Mathis, oldest grave in Quaker Cemetery. The cemetery also has Children and Infant plots and the annually attended Unknown Confederate Veterans site.
The Colonial Dames XVII Century have left a bronze plaque that captures Quaker’s riveting story in 133 words. The Quakers have left a legacy that has lasted 264 with only 735 years to go before Wyle’s deed expires: Quaker Cemetery!