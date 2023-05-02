Members of the Wateree Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII Century celebrate the installation of a new plaque at Quaker Cemetery, including (from left) Sarah Holmberg, MaryDee Knowlton, Sheri Davis, Susan Baskin, Retta Tindal, Joanna Craig, Ponza Vaughan, Jennifer Howell, Elizabeth Simon, Yvonne Vaughn, Frankie Abbott, and Paddy Bell.