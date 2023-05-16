Schools gearing up for blast from the past — Students, teachers and staff at two area schools will soon learn what items those before them collected buried for remembrance.
This Saturday, Pine Tree Hill Elementary School will hold a festival as it opens its 1976 time capsule. On May 24, Camden Middle School will do the same in a special morning assembly.
At Pine Tree Hill, the celebration has been in the planning stages since the first of the year. An informal volunteer committee has met every other week to determine everything from how many hot dogs and hamburgers it will need, to which teachers will be in a dunking booth....
Lynn Glisson, a volunteer with the time capsule committee, said the capsule being opened Saturday contains a school yearbook from 1976, class rolls, and writings and drawings contributed by students that year. She thinks there’s also a Coke bottle in the capsule....
Vernon Williams, the principal of Pine Tree Hill during the bicentennial, will not on hand as the caspule is opened. There also will be a reunion luncheon of current and former school staff, and Pine Tree alumni from as far away as Texas will attend, according to Glisson....
Camden Middle School will unseal its 30-year-old capsule during a special ceremony at Phelps Auditorium next Wednesday. Its capsule, which was actually buried in 1967, will be opened by the graduating class of 1970.
Deas Penman, a teacher at Camden Middle School and director of publicity for the time capsule opening, said then-science teachers Jane Phillips and Susan Durant buried the capsule with the ninth-grade students of Camden Junior High.
The capsule at Camden Middle has already been dug up. According to Penman, the of Camden had to come and blast the cement and dirt around it in order to get to the actual metal canister....
“When they opened it, about a third of it was in water,” Penman said. “I don’t know how it go in there.”
Still, much of what was in the capsule survived. In addition to student writings, there are popular items common to the time. Other than that, they want the capsule’s contents to be a surprise for those attending the assembly.
Upscale shopping complex in the cards for Broad St. — Another project in the downtown area of Camden is taking shape and this one may well be unlike anything Camden has ever seen.
If all goes as planned, Broad Street may see a new, upscale shopping address.
“We’re calling it TenEleven Galleria,” says Riki Campbell, who with husband, Frank, recently purchase the old Badcock Furniture building on Broad Street.
It has been several months since Badcock Furniture moved from Broad Street to Dusty Bend, leaving behind a massive, three-story edifice of some 25,000 square feet of unused space. But for Riki and Frank Campbell, both of whom seem to love a challenge, the empty edifice is the perfect next mountain to climb....
Old buildings, Riki Campbell said, are full of surprises, and this one is no exception. For example, just last weekend, she said, they found a door that hadn’t been opened in probably 60 years.
“It leads from the top floor to the street,” she said....
Campbell thinks big [...] the plan, she explained, is to design an upscale, self-contained, shopping mall-type arrangement in the building. While her overall plan isn’t complete yet, she does have some ideas as to what she envisions to be the final incarnation. Brick walkways will run along the storefronts downstairs.
She will move her business, Cups Coffeehouse and Bookstore, into a large, first-floor space in the building, as well as subdivide the rest of the bottom floor into several retail spaces.
Editor’s note: The next story from May 17, 2000, refers to what would become Fox Run Apartments.
Construction to begin on new Camden apartment community this summer -- Construction will begin late this summer on a 192-unit upscale apartment complex at the intersection of Black River Road and U.S. 521.
The complex, under development by Spartanburg-based Pulliam Investment Co. Inc., will be a part of the first phase of development of a 125-acre tract adjacent to I-20. Camden Business Associates, owner/developer of the land, announced the location of the apartment complex and a Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in December.
John L. Easterling, president of Pulliam Investment, said that, when completed, the apartment project will represent a capital investment of almost $10 million.
The apartment community will contain one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with many of the units surrounding a swimming pool and courthouse area. A clubhouse and fitness center will be the focal point of the community, Easterling said, with a car wash area for residents, separate storage areas available for lease, a recreation area for children, and landscaped grounds.
The main entrance to the community will be off U.S. 521. A separate, electronically controlled entrance for residents only off Black River Road will provide ease of access to employees of companies operating in the Steeplechase Industrial Park, Easterling said....
Construction is scheduled to begin in late summer with resident move-ins scheduled for early spring 2001.