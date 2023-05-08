Friday afternoon was a very special one for a host of Jackson Teen Center (JTC) students as members of and volunteers with the Carolina Panthers team connected with them for the Major League Football team’s “Keep Pounding Day.”
The JTC in Camden was the only South Carolina location the team chose for the organization-wide day of service project. The other two were both in North Carolina — in Charlotte and Fort Bragg. The projects addressed housing, food security, juvenile justice, military outreach, and outreach to seniors.
That doesn’t mean they didn’t have fun, too. Despite being football players, Panthers teammates joined JTC students in rounds of basketball and bean bag tossing. Among the JTC students on hand were members of the Camden High School (CHS) football team and CHS championship girls’ basketball team.
Three of the Panthers players on hand: new wide receiver D.J. Chark, fellow receiver C.J. Saunders, and linebacker Chandler Wooten.
The heart of the afternoon, however, was on mentoring the JTC students and assisting them in putting together bags of toiletries and other necessities for the needy in Camden. The mentoring aspect came through as players guided the students through creating “visioning boards” of their goals for the future. Creating the boards included — but was not limited to — cutting out pictures representing those goals, writing positive messages to themselves.
The Panthers also did some giving of their own, handing out a check to the JTC for $5,100.
Along with the Panthers and JTC, the event was co-sponsored by the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Camden Police Department. Among the extra VIPs on hand were Sheriff Lee Boan and various deputies and officers, Kershaw County Council Chairwoman Katie Guinn, District 4 County Councilman Jimmy Jones, State Sen. Penry Gustafson, CHS girls’ basketball Coach Natalie Norris and CHS head football Coach Brian Rimpf.