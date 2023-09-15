Capricorn Records

Greg Allman’s barbershop chair greets visitors to Capricorn Sound Studios.

 Photo by Tom Poland

I felt like I’d been tied to the whipping post. I was as low as the proverbial snake’s belly. On May 30, a tornado destroyed my Athens, Ga., home. My marriage was floundering, and I found myself with nothing but the clothes on my back and a banged-up stereo system. Thank heavens that sound system survived the tornado. Music kept me afloat the summer of 1973.

Four years earlier, Capricorn Records had released The Allman Brothers Band. It released Brothers and Sisters in August 1973. That record, the band’s fourth studio album, and the 1969 record lifted my spirits during the difficult summer of 1973. Living in the musty basement of a brick house along Highway 78, I wore both albums out. The Beatles had broken up and I needed new music heroes. I found them in the Allman Brothers, and they hailed from Macon, Ga., less than two hours away.

