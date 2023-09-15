A tough loss, which included a disputed call on Airport’s lone touchdown, in last week’s 10-7 win over Lugoff-Elgin could have led to the air being taken out of the balloon as L-E came up short in its bid to win its second straight game.

L-E head coach Matt Campbell said his team’s attitude was far from an issue as they prepare to hit the road to take on Fort Mill this evening in the final non-region pairing for the Demons.