A tough loss, which included a disputed call on Airport’s lone touchdown, in last week’s 10-7 win over Lugoff-Elgin could have led to the air being taken out of the balloon as L-E came up short in its bid to win its second straight game.
L-E head coach Matt Campbell said his team’s attitude was far from an issue as they prepare to hit the road to take on Fort Mill this evening in the final non-region pairing for the Demons.
“The kids are resilient,” said the ninth-year L-E boss as to the reaction from last Friday’s loss. “They were back out and working hard. They saw opportunities that we had. We just have to continue to work hard to get better to improve, do better in our execution and be more consistent. Those are the games that we’re going to win.”
In last week’s narrow three-point setback, the Demons got their ground game going, but struggled in the passing game as they completed just two of 22 passes for 24 yards. Getting that part of the offense up to snuff has been a work in progress on the practice field. The fact that the Demons’ top two signal-callers are a freshman (Aiden Fitzgerald) and a sophomore (Nick Garcia-Lopez) has led to the L-E offensive staff to be more patient when it comes to getting the air game to click.
“(We’re stressing) consistency and understanding what we’re trying to do,” Campbell said as to making the throwing game more a part of the offensive scheme. “There’s two ways of getting experience; one is getting reps in practice and the second is getting reps in the game. You would prefer to get them reps in practice so that it is not a learning experience in the games.”
Such is the hand which the Demons have been dealt, however, as they are breaking in a pair of quarterbacks who are getting their first taste of varsity experience on the fly.
While the air attack is experiencing growing pains, such is not the case for an L-E defense which has given up just two points and one touchdown in its last two outings. After a bumpy start, that unit is looking like the one which hit its stride about this same time a year ago.
“The defense is playing real fast. (L-E defensive coordinator) Bill Bacon loves to bring pressure and he loves dialing up the heat a little bit. The faster you can execute it, the more difficult it is for offenses to face,” Campbell said. “I think they’re doing a good job of being where they are supposed to be and tackling well.”
Campbell said this week of practice has seen his team focus on handling the Demons’ part of the game rather than putting all their eggs into a basket as to what the Yellow Jackets may or may not do this evening. “We are working on handling Lugoff-Elgin and coming out and executing our game plan,” he said.
Tonight’s game is not only the last one before the Demons open play in Region 5-4A, but it also marks their final one before having a scheduled bye next Friday. Without having a game next week and trying to build momentum going into the league campaign, there is a sense of urgency surrounding this pairing. Campbell was quick to point out that this is no bigger or any less important than any of his team’s first four games.
“I think every game is important,” he said in repeating what has been his mantra. “I tell our guys in practice that the most important rep is the rep that you’re about to take. You have to break it down like that. We’re not in any position to be feeling ourselves in any way, shape or form. Any day and every day is an important day. You can’t put the cart before the horse.”
As for the host Yellow Jackets, it has been nearly two years between wins including an 0-3 start to this season. In order to keep FM from getting any momentum, Campbell agreed that his team’s ability to get off to a quick start could temper any hopes of the Jackets pulling off the upset.
“If you look at them,” Campbell said of the Yellow Jackets, “they’re a disciplined football team. They are struggling, but they have played some good football teams this year; Chester, Catawba Ridge and Indian Land are three very solid football teams.
“We have to go in and handle their business. You talk about going in and jumping out in front; we’ve had the opportunity to do that the past two weeks and we have stopped ourselves.’
Offensively, FM lines up in a double-wing set in the early downs while employing the triple option and using fullback dives before going to the spread set when faced with long yardage situations.
On the other side of the football, the Demon offense will see another 3-4 defensive scheme from the Jackets.
“They’re going to bring pressure with it. I think the strength of their defense is their defensive ends,” Campbell said. “The linebackers fly around and they are going to play downhill.”