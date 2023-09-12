Editorial logo

Yesterday, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, was the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. that saw hijacked airplanes crash into both of the World Trade Center’s towers in New York City, the Pentagon outside of Washington, D.C., and a field in Somerset County, Pa., that many believe was aiming for the White House or Capitol Building.

These combined terrorist act took a total of nearly 3,000 lives, injured thousands of others, stunning a nation that — even after other attacks on the World Trade Center and other sites in our borders — that thought it would never happen “here.”