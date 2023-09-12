Yesterday, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, was the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. that saw hijacked airplanes crash into both of the World Trade Center’s towers in New York City, the Pentagon outside of Washington, D.C., and a field in Somerset County, Pa., that many believe was aiming for the White House or Capitol Building.
These combined terrorist act took a total of nearly 3,000 lives, injured thousands of others, stunning a nation that — even after other attacks on the World Trade Center and other sites in our borders — that thought it would never happen “here.”
After the initial shock, this country resolved it would never happen again. Some of what this country did in response was positive, some of it was not. We are certainly a less naive country, but let us keep working to make sure that we are not a paranoid, xenophobic country that collectively believes anybody not born and raised here is someone to automatically be suspicious of rather than respected for wanting to be part of our country.
Whatever your feelings on that may be, everyone can agree that we should never forget what those terrorists did that day, or the lives they took, including first responders.
That’s why events like this past Saturday’s Walk of Remembrance are so important. No matter how many years go by, we should never forget that the 2,977 people who died on 9/11/2001 included 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York Police Department officers, and 37 New York Port Authority police officers.
In addition, it should be noted that even by January 2002 — just four months later — 300 firefighters were on leave due to respiratory problems.
Ten and a half years later, in Oct. 2022, Spectrum News reported that the number of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) deaths from 9/11 illnesses would soon surpass the total number of first responders who were killed on 9/11 itself. In its report, Spectrum said that as of that September (2022), “306 firefighters, emergency service technicians, officers and paramedics” had died from diseases they contracted from working at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse.
Then-President of the FDNY Uniformed fire Officers Association Lt. James McCarthy suggested it would be just another six months before they passed 9/11’s 343 mark.
Now, think about all the people who were anywhere near the site that day who survived. How many of them have gotten sick or even died since then?
While we are not here to speak for those who walked on Saturday, we have a feeling this is why they participated: To remember those who died that day and are still suffering now from the 22-year-old attacks.
