Another year of journalism has passed for me. It was 23 years ago — to the exact day of the week — on Wednesday, July 5, 2000, that I walked into the Chronicle-Independent as a print journalist, starting as a staff writer.
It wasn’t my first time being a journalist, having handled news segments at both my college jazz radio station in Memphis during the early 1980s and then at a commercial radio station in the Georgia mountains for a year in the late 1980s.
July 5, 2000, was the start, however, of living up to my grandparents’ legacy. Ira and Bobbie Cahn owned and operated The Massapequa Post on New York’s Long Island for nearly 40 years, but I never got the chance to work with them. Radio had been my thing, starting way back in 1980 during my high school years, serving up songs on platters and, later, CDs.
I always loved to write, though.
I can remember, way back in 6th Grade, greatly enjoying creative writing assignments. Having performed on stage with my father and sister in community theater productions, I think my first try at writing was a play. A science-fiction play, no less, although I can no longer remember what it was about.
I’ve always liked science fiction and fantasy, so that’s what I ended up writing as I began trying my hand at book-form fiction.
My first two attempts included a story about a fantasy society whose culture and magical abilities were based on music, and a science fiction story that included a boy and either a dolphin or orca that could communicate with each other in what was then my future of ... oh, I think the 2020s. In other words, now. How ironic to look back at that now in my head. I got a lot about our present wrong, as most futurists do.
Anyway, the closest I got to print journalism during my school years were in high school and college. In high school — during which I was already working in radio — I, naturally, wrote a monthly album review for the school newspaper.
In college, I wrote a few guest columns for my university’s newspaper.
Trust me, they weren’t anything as “polished” as what I write now, and I make no claim to perfection (as some snarky readers love to point out to me on occasion, which is fine.).
No, it would not be until 23 years and two days ago that I truly entered the world of journalism as I had envisioned it, knowing what little I knew of the business from my grandparents.
During these 23 years, I’ve the seen the C-I use glue and paper to create “paste-ups” of our pages that would then be photographed and sent to our off-site print vendor. That practice ended pretty soon after I got here, switching to what we call full pagination using Mac computers with what is now ancient software.
About eight or nine years later, we switched from Macs and its associated software to Windows PCs and Adobe’s rather ubiquitous InDesign and Photoshop programs.
By 2010, after years of using a third-party vendor with a rather unattractive design with little functionality, our former parent company, Morris Multimedia, created the first of our in-house websites. That was also the year we began using Facebook in earnest to let you know what stories we were running and linking to them so you could read them on our website.
Five years later, September 2015, the C-I moved from being published three times a week to just twice a week (at one point, the original Camden Chronicle published five days a week). We have been on that Tuesday and Friday schedule ever since and it seems to have worked for us, giving us the combination of time we need to flesh out stories and still be timely in their telling.
Now, here we are, yet another eight years on and just this year alone we have been purchased by a new company for the first time 42 years, changed the C-I‘s print design to a more modern appearance, gone back to a new and improved third-party vendor website, and now are moving to our new home on Market Street after having been on West DeKalb Street for 35 years.
I’ve only been here for 23 of those years, so that means this is my first new C-I home ever. It’ll be different, but a good different, I think. It’s of a more appropriate size for us at this point in our evolution as a newspaper, yet still strategically located in Camden.
I think I’m going to like it there. I’ll find out Sunday when I start working on Tuesday’s edition of the paper. The doors will open to the public on Monday.
So, we may be moving, but we’re not going away anytime soon.
Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.