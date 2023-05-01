The Historic Camden Shag Club will host its fifth annual Cruisin’ Into Summer event on Saturday, May 20 at the Camden Shrine Club (1379 Kershaw Hwy., Camden). This year’s event will feature the band Second Nature as the entertainment.
Second Nature has a strong rich history in the Camden area. Tommie James and Hank Martin are co-founders of Second Nature. Tommie and Hank started Second Nature in 1971, with Tommie living in Camden since 1968. Tommie and Hank played in a band in high school together. When they started practicing and putting together their new band, Tommie asks. What should we call it? Hank said ourselves all together again is like second nature. So, it stuck, and the name became Second Nature. In 2016, Second Nature was inducted into the Beach Music Hall of Fame.
Second Nature is loaded with talent. Pat Severs grew up in Camden and is a very gifted prodigy on guitar. Pat was a regular in the house band at the Grand Ole Opry. Pat also became a founding member of the Pirates of the Mississippi country/rock band that had many hits and toured the world. Hank left the group in 1978 to pursue a solo career in Nashville. He became one of the most successful jingle and session singers in the USA during his 40-year career in Tennessee and New York. He wrote and recorded with another Second Nature alumnus, Buzz Arledge -- “I’ve Got SC on my Mind” -- and it became one of the official S.C. State Songs. René Littell from Columbia has been a backup vocalist for years with Second Nature and now has joined the group full time. Also, Second Nature has a great horn section -- listeners experience one of the best Beach, Motown and R&B bands in South Carolina right here in Camden.
Cruisin’ Into Summer is an annual event that the Historic Camden Shag Club supports. The club also supports varies other charities. Come out and enjoy an evening of fun and fellowship with shaggers from around the state. We also will have a Silent Auction with lots of very nice items.
Tickets for this year’s event are $25 each or $150 for a table of eight. All ticket holders are ask to bring finger food or hors d’oeuvre that will be placed on a sharing table.
For tickets or more information, call (803) 713-7774.