The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
07/29/2019: 3010 Harrison Road, Bethune — the estate of Abbie Baskins to Baskin, Chover, et al, $5 for 20 acres.
07/29/2019: 3010 Harrison Road, Bethune — Baskin, Chover, et al, to Baskin, Chover, et al, $5 for 20 acres.
08/15/2019: 3010 Harrison Road, Bethune — Baskin, Chover, et al to Baskin, Chover, et al, $5 for 20 acres.
02/22/2023: 2974 Dinkins Cir., Bethune — Hunter, Thelma Barney to Hunter, Bertha, et al, $0 for one lot.
03/22/2023: 3799 Bethune Road, Bethune — Moses, Stephen J. to Whitaker, Mary M., $5 for 100.4 acres.
04/03/2023: 2841 Youngs Bridge Road, Bethune — Mumford, Eddie Lee to Mumford, Louberta J., $0 for .7 acre.
04/06/2023: 2768 Mecklenburg Road, Bethune — Catoe, Sandra L., et al, to Horton, Michael Lewis, et al, $0 for 49.24 acres.
04/06/2023: 2768-A Mecklenburg Road, Bethune — Horton Jr., T.L. to Horton, Michael Lewis, $0 for .76 acre.
04/10/2023: 3137 Timrod Road, Bethune — GG Properties of Hilton Head to Oliver, Donald James, $23,460 for 6.64 acres.
04/11/2023: 446 Inwood St. West, Bethune — Austin, Jimi L. to Atkinson, Jamie, $17,000 for .43 acre.
04/12/2023: 100 Main St. South, Bethune — Momier Jr., Joseph S. and Marian L. to Bethune Rural Water Company Inc., $6,000 for .3 acre.
04/12/2023: 2878-C Rochelle Road, Bethune — Everette, Almata Wilson to Wilson, Larry, $5 for .62 acre.
04/12/2023: 2878-D Rochelle Road, Bethune — Wilson, Larry to Wilson, Larry, $5 for 1 acre.
04/12/2023: 2432 Mill Creek Road, Bethune — Coursey, Marion I. to Palmetto Pulpwood & Timber Inc., $87,450 for 26.61 acres.
04/14/2023: 2645 Bethune Road, Bethune — Stevens, Carolyn to Caldwell, Yvette B., $13,500 for 1 acre.
04/17/2023: 5022 Newman Road, Bethune — Newman, George N. to Newman, Linda B., $0 for 25 acres.
Camden
01/26/2023: 414-I and 414-J Friendship Road, Camden — Roberts Jr., Charlie J. to Omonkhomon, Michael Allen, $17,000 for a total of 2 acres.
02/16/2023: 405 Friendship Road, Camden — Dempsey, Rosa to Conyers, Tommy, $5 for 3.63 acres.
03/03/2023: 157 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Thomas, Mark Christopher $387,576 for .38 acre.
03/06/2023: 1606 Kershaw Hwy., Camden — Brevard, Doris M. to Henderson, William Josh, $0 for 2.09 acres.
03/06/2023: 1606-A Kershaw Hwy., Camden — Brevard, Doris M. to Brevard, Forel L., $0 for 9.21 acres.
03/06/2023: 1606-C and 1606-D Kershaw Hwy., Camden — Brevard. Doris M. to Brevard, Forel L., et al, $0 for a total of 19.55 acres.
03/06/2023: 1658 Kershaw Hwy., Camden — Brevard, Doris M. to Brevard Sr., Lionel W., et al, $0 for 67.81 acres.
03/11/2023: 1824 Lynhurst Drive, Camden — Waynick, Linzy B. and Verley K. to Waynick, Verley K., et al, $0 for 3.12 acres.
03/19/2023: 1824 Lynhurst Drive, Camden — Waynick, Verley K., et al, to Waynick, Verley K., $0 for 3.12 acres.
03/28/2023: 104 Kirkwood Lane, Camden (Horse Branch Hall) — Valorem Holdings Corporation to Gaddy, Gary L., $1.6 million for 6.84 acres.
03/30/2023: 360 Rapid Run, Camden — Mason, Kyle R. to Puryea II, Robbie Allen, $287,000 for .37 acre.
03/30/2023: 985 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden Great Southern Homes Inc. to Farrow, Trevor Jamahl, $339,724 for 2.44 acres.
03/30/2023: 2311 Flint Hill Road, Camden — ALP Properties LLC to Kennedy, Donald L., $35,000 for 1 acre.
04/03/2023: 2267 Tickle Hill Road, Camden — Hernandez Jr., Henry Richard, et al, to Herrera, Gabriel, $327,000 for .5 acre.
04/03/2023: 21 Colony Drive, Camden — Rankin, Zachary to Reynolds, Edward J., $247,750 for .52 acre.
04/03/2023: 1135 Black River Road, Camden — Carter, Charlene to Richardson, Renee Y., $0 for 1.04 acres.
04/03/2023: 505 King St., Camden — city of Camden to Cantey, Catherine, $10,200 for one lot.
04/03/2023: 200 Railroad Ave., Camden — city of Camden to Seven Rabon Properties LLC, $30,452 for one lot.
04/03/2023: 307 and 409 York St., and 412 King St., Camden — city of Camden to Seven Rabon Properties LLC $67,899 for three lots.
04/03/2023: 214 Dicey Ford Road, and 2599 and 2601 Thomas St., Camden — city of Camden to One Rabon Properties LLC, $22,452 for three lots.
04/03/2023: 312 King St. and 607 Market St., Camden — city of Camden to One Rabon Properties LLC, $29,900 for two lots.
04/03/2023: 2709 Stewart St., Camden — city of Camden to Magana, David, $8,701 for one lot.
04/04/2023: 1019 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to McCarty, Jared Forest, $345,261 for 2 acres.
04/05/2023: 1989 White Oak Road, Camden — York, Randall to Albright Sr., Joseph Peter, $350,000 for one lot.
04/06/2023: 1135 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Whitten, Larry to Whitten, Larry (life estate), $5 for 1 acre.
04/06/2023: 1705 Cypress Road, Camden — Conner, Henry Richard to Conner, Henry Richard, $0 for one lot.
04/06/2023: 1923 Springdale Drive, Camden — Westfall, Larry E. to Mellinger, Stephen, $560,000 for 4.96 acres.
04/06/2023: 1511 White St., Camden — Branham, Betty S. to Petersen, Grant, $105,000 for one lot.
04/07/2023: 1043 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Woodell, Amanda Lee $339,223 for 2 acres.
04/08/2023: 1374 Moore Road, Camden — Nowlen, William H., et al, Nowlen, William H., $7,000 for 12.12 acres.
04/10/2023: 2272 Bishopville Hwy., Camden — Johnson, Catherine S. to Crawford, Edwin D., $340,000 for 2 acres.
04/11/2023: 628 and 638 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Dixon, Dorothy B. to Dixon II, James Woodrow, $0 for a total of 15 acres.
04/11/2023: 628 and 638 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Dixon II, James Woodrow to Dixon II, James Woodrow, $1 for a total of 15 acres.
04/11/2023: 1003 Gordon St., Camden — Delmars LLC to Luke’s Automotive LLC, $145,200 for one lot.
04/12/2023: 892 Mt. Zion Road, Camden — Tucker, Margaret to Tucker, Margaret (life estate), $5 for 2.59 acres.
04/12/2023: 307 Lafayette Way, Camden — Walker, Anthony to Walker, Anthony Blake, $0 for one lot.
04/13/2023: 505 King St., Camden — Cantey, Catherine to Wilkat LLC, $1 for one lot.
04/13/2023: 18 Genesis Lane, Camden — Grizzle, Darren to Mandeville Jr., John Richard, $405,000 for .7 acre.
04/14/2023: 57 Rapid Run, Camden — Newton, Kristopher to Penney, Kenneth G., et al, $330,000 for .4 acre.
04/17/2023: 1100 Brown Road, Camden — Tickle Hill Investments LLC to Denton, Mose M., $15,000 for one lot.
04/17/2023: 387 Country Manor Road, Camden — Stoerkel, Richard F. to Manocchi, Cheryl, $0 for 1.59 acres.
04/17/2023: 2019 Concord Drive, Camden — Kirkland Laney LLC to Wise, Roger A., $215,000 for .6 acre.
04/17/2023: 1368 Sunnyhill Drive, Camden — Brown, Brenda C. to Brown, Brenda C. (life estate), $1 for 4.04 acres.
04/18/2023: 2131 Airline Drive, Camden — Vandyke, Jessica Ann to Beckert, James David, $150,000 for one lot.
Cassatt
03/06/2023: 1750 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Brevard, Doris to Brevard, Forel L., et al, $0 for 10.34 acres.
03/24/2023: 1449 Teal Road, Cassatt — Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. to Greenwood Jr., John, $160,000 for 9.53 acres.
04/03/2023: 1334 James West Road, Cassatt — Feane, Roy F. to Chapman, Shanna, $0 for 1.96 acres.
04/05/2023: 2395 Mt. Hebron Road, Cassatt — Diggs, Iouda to Tortoise and Hare LLC, $15,457 for 3.67 acres.
04/11/2023: 131 Old Home Road, Cassatt — Holmes, Eddie to Holmes, Maurice A., $0 for 10.9 acres.
04/11/2023: 2150 Boudreau Lane, Cassatt — Holmes, Eddie to Holmes II, Edward M., $0 for 10.9 acres.
04/12/2023: 716 Robinson Town Road, Cassatt — Miller, Reuben J. to Tucker Jr., Bobby L., $95,000 for 11.48 acres.
Elgin
03/31/2023: 48 Choctaw Cir., Elgin — Womick, Jeannie Nicole to Womick, Jeannie Nicole, $5 for .4 acre.
04/04/2023: 62 Denali Cir., Elgin — Opendoor Property Trust 1 to Sickler, Shane A., $275,000 for .36 acre.
04/05/2023: 20 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Gantt, Nathshun B., $515,570 for .36 acre.
04/06/2023: 1035 Ridgeview Cir., Elgin — Landes Jr., James F. and Mary L. to Landes Jr., James F., $0 for one lot.
04/11/2023: 2174 Larry Jeffers Road, Elgin — Jeffers, Stacey Alan to Jeffers, Troy Leo, $5 for 5.5 acres.
04/11/2023: 2209 Ridgeview Road, Elgin — Deans, Donald Wayne to Spradley, Betty J., $40,000 for 2.49 acres.
04/12/2023: 14 Bristlecone Lane, Elgin — Vazquez, Owen to Windhorn, Ryan P., $250,000 for .49 acre.
04/12/2023: 1673 Blaney Road, Elgin — McLemore, Carolyn to Lesesne, James P., $0 for .44 acre.
04/13/2023: 2531 Pheasant Walk, Elgin — Palmetto State Rental Properties LLC to Williams, Luke A., $1,000 for one lot.
04/14/2023: 53 and 59 Falling Leaf Lane, Elgin — Brown, Robert E. to Comeau Jr., Steven J., $349,500 for a total of 0.94 acre.
04/18/2023: 1005 Elgin Estates Drive, Elgin — Singleton Property Investments LLC to Cat & Son Investments LLC, $131,000 for one lot.
Kershaw
04/08/2023: 4217 John Gardner Road, Kershaw — Phillip A. Brown Inc. (trustee) to Faulkenberry, Robert E., $23,961 for 6.85 acres.
04/10/2023: 6261 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Ballard, Ernest L. to Ballard, Barry Wayne, $1 for one lot.
04/11/2023: 3688 Roberts Road, Kershaw — Foard Properties LLC to Oliver, Khristian Andrew, $134,900 for .6 acre.
04/13/2023: 4292 John Gardner Road, Kershaw — Kortz, Chad W. to Delgado, Nick, $21,000 for .97 acre.
04/18/2023: 5578 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Stevens, Jason Buddy to Egbert, Heather, $64,500 for 3.92 acres.
Lugoff
03/29/2023: 199 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Peterson, Heather, $294,940 for .23 acre.
03/30/2023: 91 Riverside Drive, Lugoff — Noles, William D. to Noles, Sara C., $5 for one lot.
03/31/2023: 1399 Springvale Road, Lugoff — Jackson, Abigail L. and Jackson, William Lewis Cole to Jackson Jr., Furman William Lee, $1 for 1 acre.
03/31/2023: 1399 Springvale Road, Lugoff — Jackson Jr., Furman William Lee to Jackson, Abigail L. and Jackson, William Lewis Cole, $10,000 for 1 acre.
04/03/2023: 1006 McKittrick Drive, Lugoff — LD Land Holdings LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $0 for 1.86 acres.
04/04/2023: 1344 Bluewood Lane, Lugoff — Adams, John Emory to Adams, Samuel L., $5 for 1.03 acres.
04/05/2023: 59 Mauser Drive, Lugoff — Szalay, Zachary to Campbell, Jarrett Ramsey, $275,000 for .29 acre.
04/05/2023: 20 Breeders Court, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Robins, Jonathan Edward, $325,252 for .3 acre.
04/06/2023: 35 Endicot Way, Lugoff — Queen, Gregory G. to Moore, Jamie Reece, $453,000 for .58 acre.
04/06/2023: 1452 Green Valley Way, Lugoff — Paz, Melissa Ellen to Mathis, Timothy J., $235,000 for 1.44 acres.
04/06/2023: 925 Spring Drive, Lugoff — Wilson, Annie J. to Elliott, Jeanette W., $0 for one lot.
04/06/2023: 925 Spring Drive, Lugoff — Elliott, Jeanette W. to Elliott, Jeanette W., $5 for one lot.
04/06/2023: 1535 Baldwin Road, Lugoff — Demoya, Susan to Demoya, Douglas A., $5 for one lot.
04/07/2023: 1369 Nick Watts Road, Lugoff — McElhaney, Dalton to RGF Fencing Inc., $5,800 for 1 acre.
04/07/2023: 1487 Springvale Road, Lugoff — C&C Builders of Columbia Inc. to Bouscal, Ty E., $369,950 for 3.35 acres.
04/10/2023: 29 Mauser Drive, Lugoff — Alford, Albert to Alford, Albert, $1 for .34 acre.
04/10/2023: 37 Ward Road, Lugoff — Pleasant Valley Company and Varn Jr., Harold C. to Pleasant Valley Company, Baxley Charles B. and Nettles, Matthew A., $3,000 for 1.46 acres.
04/12/2023: 1128 Bell Road, Lugoff — Three Rabon Properties LLC to Jackson, Charles Calvin, $426,000 for 83.6 acres.
04/12/2023: 1405 Springvale Road, Lugoff — Jackson, Charles C. to Jeffers, Charlene Evon, $5 for 6.65 acres.
04/12/2023: 1952 and 1960 Bunker Hill Road; and 1012, 1016, 1020, 1026, 1030, 1036, 1040, 1046, 1050 and 1054 McKittrick Drive, Lugoff — LD Land Holdings LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $576,000 for a total of 11.75 acres.
04/12/2023: 1722 Whiting Way, Lugoff — Lancour, Thomas P. to Lancour, Damarcus A. $0 for 2 acres.
04/13/2023: 1647 Dry Branch Road, Lugoff — Fleming, Juanita G. to Epic Land LLC, $151,000 for 19.57 acres.
04/14/2023: 14 Crockett Drive, Lugoff — Russell, Rosemary to Buchanan, David A., $232,000 for .11 acre.
04/17/2023: 711 Green Pastures Road, Lugoff — Hill, Leila E. and Kenneth Tyrone to Richardson, James R., $1 for one lot.
04/18/2023: 2177 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Deimund, Joseph D. to Blokland, Jan Frans, $339,000 for 1.08 acres.
Ridgeway
04/06/2023: 1607 Saddle Club Road, Ridgeway — Cindy’s Country Homes LLC to Denton, Mose M., $50,000 for .5 acre.
04/11/2023: 2492 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Poole, Melissa to Scene Potential LLC, $234,500 for .04 acre.
04/12/2023: 1196 Wateree Dam Road, Ridgeway — Three Rabon Properties LLC to Jackson, Charles Calvin, $426,000 for 30 acres.
04/14/2023: 2660 Ridgeway Road, Ridgeway — Federal Land Company LLC to Gomez, Flor Nidia Leguizamon, $26,000 for 2.8 acres.