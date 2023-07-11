Both the Camden Post 17 baseball and softball teams are scheduled to open postseason play with home games tonight.
As for the KC baseball team, its first round game could be delayed due to possible weather issues on Monday in other parts of the state.
Here are the scenarios for both programs:
Baseball: Stephen Carmon’s defending Southeast Regional champion sewed up the League 3 title with its win over West Columbia last Thursday and will have home field advantage in the double-elimination Midlands bracket.
The 17ers are slated to host the winner of Monday’s first round game between Lexington and Easley. The second round pairing will be played tonight at 7 p.m. at American Legion Park in Camden. Should KC win tonight, it will return home Wednesday to host the winner of Monday’s first round pairing between West Columbia and Anderson. Two wins in the double-elimination event will have Carmon and company hosting the championship round on Friday at a yet-to-be determined time.
The survivors of the double-elimination tournaments will advance to the state championship tournament which will be held July 18-23 with the final three days being played at Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium after first round games are played at home field sites.
Information on the postseason baseball tourney may be obtained by logging onto https://www.scalb.org/teams/?u=SOUTHCAROLI-BASEBALL&s=baseball.
Lady 17ers’ softball: The third-seeded Kershaw County Lady 17ers’ softball team is scheduled to host the sixth-seeded Sumter Patriots tonight in a 6 p.m. single seven-inning game at Shelby S. Miles Memorial Field on the Lugoff-Elgin campus.
KC, led by head coach Taylor Rawl, is seeded third in the 10-team, single-elimination Lower State bracket which has Darlington and the Sumter Legends as the first- and second-seeded entries.
Should the Lady 17ers win on Tuesday, it will host the winner of Tuesday’s Mid-Carolina Post 24 vs. Columbia Post 6 on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. start at Marcus Warren Field in Camden.
The tournament continues through Thursday’s Lower state title contest.