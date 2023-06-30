This story has been around since the 1920s.
Knute Rockne was a Hall of Fame College football coach at Notre Dame and he told this story to young coaches.
Rockne received a letter from a big financial donor whose son was on Rockne’s team and the donor wanted to know why his son was not a starter. The gentleman informed Rockne that he was taking the train and would be in South Bend and would attend practice and see for himself why Rockne was making an error in not playing his son.
On the designated day the donor showed up for practice and Rockne called the team together and designed a drill where the kid went against the toughest player on the team. The son cowered in front of his father, his teammates and the coaches. The father dejectedly walked off the field, and the son was embarrassed, and quit the team and eventually left the school and Rockne realized that he was the “World’s Biggest Jerk.”
Rockne realized that he should have kept the man mad at him rather than be disappointed in his son.
Participation in any competition, particularly athletics, is the classic example of the Peter Principle, that is when one reaches a level of incompetence or lack of a needed skill level to advance. The curve ball has sent a lot of players home.
Any coach will tell you that they have made scores of mistakes. Half of the games are lost. The smart ones learn from their errors. As parents or grandparents, we all want our kids to find success and we hope that our family can learn from our experiences, both good and bad.
Thank you for your attention.
(Buster Beckham is a Camden resident and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.)