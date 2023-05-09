Less than 48 hours after a dominating 11-1 blitzing of visiting Hartsville, the Lugoff-Elgin softball team now finds itself playing for its season.
The Lady Demons (13-10) got off to a rocky start, trailing visiting South Florence, 8-1, after three innings before rallying only to come up short in a 10-6 loss in Saturday morning’s 4A Lower State Bracket pairing.
The setback will have Jessica Frye’s charges waiting on the winner of today’s elimination game between May River and Hartsville with the winner of that contest coming to L-E’s Shelby Miles Memorial Field on Thursday for a 6 p.m. elimination game. Thursday’s winner will then travel to South Florence on Saturday, having to defeat the Lady Bruins twice in order to advance into next week’s 4A Lower State championship series.
The morning start seemed to agree with South Florence (12-6) which scored twice in the top of the first only for the hostesses to trim a run off the deficit in their first at-bat as Aubre Moore reached on a leadoff error before stealing both second and third. She scored on an Abbey Crates ground out.
The Lady Bruins hung up another two spot in the second before tacking on four runs in the third to extend their lead to 8-1.
L-E knocked a run off the seven-run hole in the fifth when Ashley Dooley ripped a leadoff triple to left field and scored on Moore’s ground out to shortstop.
The Lady Demons made this one interesting by scoring four runs in the sixth to make it an 8-6 game.
Mallory Branham touched off things by drawing a leadoff walk. When Ella Sheorn reached on an error, it put runners on first and second with no outs. One batter later, Kayley Lynch legged out an infield single to load the bases for Dooley, whose walk brought Branham home. With one gone, Maren Cox lined a single to center which scored both Sheorn and Lynch. Dooley made it an 8-6 game when she came in on a Reece Pickett single. L-E would do no more damage as it left runners on the corners to end the inning before SF scored two insurance runs in the seventh.
The Lady Demons hurt themselves in the field, committing seven errors in a game in which both teams had eight hits. Jordan paced L-E with a pair of singles.
L-E thrashes Hartsville: Receiving big-time production from both the top and bottom of their order, the Lady Demons cruised past visiting Hartsville, 11-1, in Thursday’s second round game stopped after four and one half innings. The hostesses used a six-run fourth inning to invoke the 10-run rule.
L-E received three hits and four RBI each from leadoff hitter Aubre Moore and Maren Cox, who batted in the second hole. The additional icing on the cake came in the form of Ella Sheorn — who had two hits, scored three times and drove in a run from her spot in the seven hole ---, and eight-place batter Kayley Lynch, who had a three-hit, three-run, one RBI night.
It made for a relaxed mood in the L-E dugout after the hostesses trailed, 1-0, after the first inning of play as the Lady Red Foxes got to Reece Pickett for a run in a top of the first in which they did not collect a hit.
“I think she did great,” said L-E head coach Jessica Frye, who took on her new post after retiring head coach Savannah Starling gave birth to a baby daughter recently, as to Pickett’s complete game four-hitter. “There were a few calls that she didn’t get, but she worked through that and was super-strong coming back. She kept her composure and finished strong. We are really proud of how she finished.”
Pickett received all the run support she would need when the Lady Demons got to HHS starter Allie Bailey for three runs in a bottom of the second which got going when Sheorn reached on a fielders’ choice. Singles off the bats of Lynch and nine-hole hitter Ashley Dooley jammed the bags for Moore, whose opposite field single to right knocked home both Sheorn and Lynch with the tying and eventual game-winning runs. Dooley upped the lead to 3-1 when she came in from third on a Cox comebacker to Bailey.
The L-E offense, which opened postseason play with a 13-1 thrashing of Greenville two nights earlier, stayed hot by putting up two more runs in the third. One-out singles from Sheorn and Lynch were trailed by two-out run-scoring singles from Moore and Cox as the lead grew to 5-1.
Frye said her team needed to match the intensity which Hartsville brought to start the game on Thursday. That was accomplished with a quick talk between innings.
“One thing we told our girls was that Hartsville’s energy was what was beating them,” she said. “When they came in (to the dugout), we picked our energy up and we started capitalizing on the plays. We were executing when we needed to and we pushed those first two runs across. That was what we needed. That was the moment that changed the game.”
The roof came crashing down on the Lady Red Foxes as the L-E offense went into high gear in a six-run fourth in which the Lady Demons collected five of their 15 hits on the day.
The one-out rally started with Camryn Jordan dropping an opposite field single to right. When Lexie Stout reached on a fielders’ choice, a Branham walk loaded the bases. Run-producing singles from Sheorn and Lynch made it 7-1. A Dooley ground out drove in the eighth run. With two gone, Moore’s infield single scored Sheorn for the 9-1 lead. Cox then smacked a two-run single to center to put the advantage into double figures.
All that was left for Pickett to do was to shut the Lady Red Foxes down in the fifth which the junior right-hander did in pitching around a one-out single to Mycah Harvey and a two-out error by getting Avery Easters to pop out to Dooley in center to bring an early close to the game.
“This was a big win for us,” Frye said of her team’s being able to stay in the winners’ bracket. “We’re going to take this energy right into Saturday. We told the girls that it’s still day-by-day, but this was a big win for them.”
Camden girls stay alive in AAA play: After having opened play in the AAA Lower State District 7 softball tournament with a 5-1 loss to Dillon last Thursday, the Camden girls lived to see another day in the tourney with an 11-0 whitewashing of visiting Dreher on Friday night at Marcus Warren Field.
The five-inning victory sent Lynn Looney’s charges to Hanahan on Monday for an elimination game. the Lady Hawks dropped a 3-1 decision to Dillon on Friday.