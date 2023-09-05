The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) are joining forces to make opioid overdose reversal medication available to schools across the state.

According to a DHEC press release, earlier this year, the state legislature passed House Bill 4122, which Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law, authorizing DHEC, in consultation with SCDE, to create and update a list of lifesaving medications school nurses and trained staff are authorized to use in schools and provide guidelines for each medication.