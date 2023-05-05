A memorial service to celebrate the life of Gary Walls will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, 1112 Fair St., Camden. Rev. Dr. Danny Hedgepath will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Gary’s late mother, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
Gary, son of the late Cecil J. and Betty Jean Beamer Walls, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was a member of the Lucknow Masonic Lodge and enjoyed drag racing and NASCAR. He could build or repair most anything. He was a man of many talents with a heart of gold. Gary enjoyed his family time and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Gary is survived by his wife, Helen Stokes Walls; daughter, Tausha Walls of Camden; son, Gary Wayne Walls Jr. of Camden; grandchildren, Christopher Braden Adams, Morgan Isabella Babb, and Aerial Simone Walls; sisters, Deborah DeGol of Hollidaysburg, Pa., and Susan C. Farmer (Glenn) of Omaha, Neb.; brother, Roger Walls (Faye) of Camden, S.C.; and numerous cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the Walls family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
May 5, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.