ELGIN — On July 27, 2023, Rosalie Sutton “Ponkey” Perry passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 82 years old. A lifelong native of Kershaw County, Rosalie was the mother of one biological child and several adopted children. She always provided support and love for her family, extended family and community. She entered the presence of The Lord at home with her daughter and grand-fur babies.

In addition to her parents, Rosa Lee and Pickett Sr., she was preceded in death by her siblings, Sarah Adamson, Eliza Sutton Williams, Betty Ann Sutton, Johnnie Sutton, Pickett Sutton Jr, and Clarence Sutton.