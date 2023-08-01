ELGIN — On July 27, 2023, Rosalie Sutton “Ponkey” Perry passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 82 years old. A lifelong native of Kershaw County, Rosalie was the mother of one biological child and several adopted children. She always provided support and love for her family, extended family and community. She entered the presence of The Lord at home with her daughter and grand-fur babies.
In addition to her parents, Rosa Lee and Pickett Sr., she was preceded in death by her siblings, Sarah Adamson, Eliza Sutton Williams, Betty Ann Sutton, Johnnie Sutton, Pickett Sutton Jr, and Clarence Sutton.
Rosalie leaves to cherish her memories, her loving daughter, Shanna J. Perry; her sisters, Minnie Sutton, Mable Brevard, and Miriam (Ralph) Thomas; her brother, Edward (Octavia) Sutton; aunts, Gloria Missouri and Betty Missouri; sister-in-law Beverly Renee Sutton; brothers-in-law, John Henry Williams and Bush (Geraldine) Warfield; special nieces, Jennifer Perry, Kenyatta (Travis) Jefferson, Kimberly Cooke and Lakin Green; grand-puppies, Kara and Bella; grand-kitties, Brady and Khi; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregivers, Barbara M. Jackson, Angela M. Carter and niece Shirley A. Adamson. We would also like to thank her medical team, especially Dr. Prexa Naik, MD and Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD.
A funeral service for Mrs. Perry will be held Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Camden First United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Cedar Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kershaw County Humane Society at http://kchumanesociety.org/donations or (803) 425.6016. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
