The United Way of Kershaw County (UWKC) is accepting applications for funding for July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025. To qualify for funding, an agency/ministry/organization must be recognized as a 501(c)(3) and operate programs in Kershaw County. Below are additional requirements for new applicants.
All applications for funding are due by 3 p.m. on May 10.
New Partner AgenciesIn accepting a new Partner Agency request, the UWKC Board of Directors will take into account such factors as follows:
1. Whether the agency and/or coalition meets, or will meet United Way Partner Agency criteria (as outlined in Article V — Requirements for Partner Agencies
2. The community need for the agency’s program or services
3. The effectiveness and efficiency of the agency’s operation
4. The agency’s financial situation
5. The level of support being requested from United Way
6. The United Way’s ability to provide the necessary additional funds
How is funding decided?
UWKC has three Care Councils that are made up of board members, partner agencies, UWKC staff, and community members. Care Councils review and interview the applicants under the categories and make determinations based on agencies plan to tackle health, education, and financial stability in Kershaw County.
The UWKC’s desire is to fund agencies and ministries that impact the community for good, and to that end, it welcome inquiries to know more about the application process and answer any questions.
For more information, contact Donny Supplee at (803) 432-0951 or donnysupplee@uwkc.net.