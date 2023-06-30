Rebecca Owens of Elgin and Leah Stegall of Jefferson recently placed on the President’s List at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort (USC-B) for the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 4.00 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
USC-B also recognized the following local students for placement on the Chanellor’s List, for which students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours: Katie Ayala of Elgin, Jesse Elliott of Camden, Vanessa Farrell of Heath Springs, Seble Messinides of Camden, Angelina Spinelli of Cassatt, and Joseph Walters of Kershaw.
Mary Clements of Camden was recently named to the Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Clements is in the new media design program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of Incomplete, D or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
The following local students graduated from Wofford College with Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees during the college’s recent 169th commencement exercises: Jakob Efros of Camden, Andrew Hall of Elgin, Patrick Lindsay of Camden. Annalee Peacock of Elgin, Wilson Pope of Camden, and Haleigh Scott of Camden.
Grant Maree of Camden was named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama for the spring 2023 semester, while Jerry Kelly of Elgin was named to the Dean’s List. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and 4.0 (all As) for the President’s List.
Also, Cayla Petty of Elgin graduated from the university with a bachelor of arts degree during its recent spring commencement exercises.
The following local students recently earned degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus: April Chappell of Elgin, cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management; and Henry Rodriguez of Lugoff, with a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.
Middle Tennessee State University student Aidan King of Ridgeway was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. King, who is majoring in horse science, was among 5,430-plus students who made the list. To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
Sydney Underwood of Ridgeway has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
The following local students graduated from the College of Charleston during commencement ceremonies on May 12 and 13: Megan Rao-Paul of Kershaw, bachelor of arts, classics; Joanna Norwood of Kersha, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts in music; Lesley Catoe of Camden, bachelor of professional studies; and Alex Stribling of Lugoff, bachelor of science in exercise science.
Catherine Johnson of Elgin recently graduated from Fairfield University of Connecticut.
Elgin resident Ashley Holsinger was recently named to the President’s List at James Madison University in Virginia for the spring 2023 semester. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.9 or above. Holsinger is majoring in geology.