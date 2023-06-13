Today is not the first time we’ve ever reported on a drowning or near drowning at Kendall Lake in Camden. While there have not been that many to our recollection, even one is too many and, unfortunately, what we can remember of such tragedies have mostly involved young people.
We do not know the exact circumstances of Saturday’s events and what led to 13-year-old Jaelyn Wells’ passing on Sunday morning. Therefore, we will refrain — and would ask everyone else to refrain — from jumping to any conclusions or voicing any recriminations.
Jaylen’s family does not need that. His friends do not need that.
In a similar vein, the C-I is still awaiting a final report on the Wateree River collision of two boats in early May that resulted in the death of 15-year-old Chase Newman. Regardless of what anyone has said online or out in the community, until we receive the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) report, we hope folks will refrain from spreading rumors about that case until we can write about DNR’s findings.
Back to Kendall Lake.
We would point out that anyone, of any age, is susceptible to drowning. There are so many possible reasons for this to happen no matter how skilled an individual may be as a swimmer. Kendall Lake is no exception to this.
We do have some suggestions, thanks to the American Red Cross. First and foremost, remember that swimming in a lake (or river or stream) is not the same thing as swimming in a pool. Always enter unknown or shallow water feet first — in other words, don’t dive into water you’re not absolutely sure is deep enough for diving in safely. In fact, the Red Cross suggests only diving in water that is actually marked for as safe for diving, usually a minimum depth of 9 feet. Depending on the body of water, watch out for currents, waves or underwater obstructions.
Other ideas include swimming with a buddy, making sure someone who is sober and not otherwise distracted supervises others who are swimming, and that anyone and everyone in the water knows how to swim.
In fact, the Red Cross states, “Ensure every member of your family learns to swim so they at least achieve skills of water competency: able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance, and get out of the water safely.”
In looking at Kendall Lake specifically, and especially in terms of access from Kendall Lake Park, visitors need to know that it is unsupervised; there’s no lifeguard and by no means are we suggesting that there needs to be one. However, perhaps a sign should be installed, as close to the water’s edge as possible by the boat access reminding visitors that swimmers enter the lake’s waters at their own risk.
Also, setting up something where a couple of life preservers (the round kind) could be kept at hand would be good, too.
None of these ideas, of course, will bring Jaelyn back. Nor will they comfort his family or friends. All we can do in that vein is add to the hundreds of condolences that have been expressed to them during the last few days.
We can only hope that at least some of these ideas or others from across the community will reduce the chances of our having to report more tragedies like this one.