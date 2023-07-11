CAMDEN — A funeral for Cynthia Bradley Mathis, 66, will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with burial to follow in Quaker Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Lee will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Mrs. Mathis passed away on July 7, 2023. Born in Kershaw County, she was a daughter of the late William and Shirley Moore Bradley. Mrs. Mathis enjoyed flowers, shopping, watching birds, and caring for her beloved pet, Maxie.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Joseph “Joe” Mathis; son, Luke Mathis (Anne) of Camden; daughter, Tracey Henderson (Evan) of Camden; grandchildren, Zaylin Henderson, Zaylee Henderson; and siblings, Cheryl Rader, Gina Bradley and Steve Bradley (Linda).
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cindy’s lifelong best friend, Rebecca Fulmer, who stood by her side until the very end.
July 11, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.