Called home
Recently, the Master Gardener looked over his prized spiritual leader, a former New Life Christian Outreach pastor, and called Richard Cameron home.
He was my spiritual leader for some 25-plus years.
He was an example of a human servant. He was a consultant and spiritual advisor to many civic organizations.
He will be remembered as a man who cared for others and a champion for humankind.
As Mr. Richard Cameron rests in peace, I would like his wife and children to know that, while he’s no longer with us, his memory will be alive for a very long time to come.
Edward R. Allen, Camden