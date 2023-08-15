Mail box logo

Called home

Recently, the Master Gardener looked over his prized spiritual leader, a former New Life Christian Outreach pastor, and called Richard Cameron home.

He was my spiritual leader for some 25-plus years.

He was an example of a human servant. He was a consultant and spiritual advisor to many civic organizations.

He will be remembered as a man who cared for others and a champion for humankind.

As Mr. Richard Cameron rests in peace, I would like his wife and children to know that, while he’s no longer with us, his memory will be alive for a very long time to come.

Edward R. Allen, Camden