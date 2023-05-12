Competing on their home track, the Camden girls won last week’s Region 6-AAA track and field championship meet while the CHS boys finished third.
Winning region titles for the Lady Bulldogs were Leiyana Rose (triple jump), Caroline Cassidy (400-meter hurdles), Ihliviah Green (400-meter run), Sullivan McKoy (javelin), Toni Lyles (100-meter hurdles), Amia Macklin (high jump), Hope O’Bradovich (1,600-meter run) as well as the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Caroline Cassidy Iliviah Green, NahliviaGreen and Leiyana Rose along with the 4 x 800-meter relay unit of Caroline Green, Hope O’Bradovich, Alex Cassidy and Aubrey Thompson
The Bulldogs received first-place finishes from Zach Earle (javelin) and Hunter McCaskill (pole vault) as well as from the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Dylan Locklear, Henry Green, Davis Kinard and Kendale Cooke.
Camden will host Saturday’s AAA Lower State championship meet at the Bulldog Athletic Complex beginning at 10 a.m.