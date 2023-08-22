MYRTLE BEACH — Among the questions that Camden head coach Brian Rimpf had as he trotted out his seventh edition of the Bulldogs was how a revamped defensive unit would respond to the challenge in front of them.
Of particular interest to the CHS mentor was how a young and rebuilt secondary would hold up against Myrtle Beach’s passing game.
Rimpf’s answer came early, in the form of consecutive first-quarter interceptions from converted safety-turned-cornerback Jo Jo Crim. Another pick came courtesy of the man who moved into Crim’s former post, sophomore Tylin Drakeford, with junior safety Wyatt Thompson running in a 31-yard scoop and score for good measure.
Led by the back end of the defense, the Dogs opened season 130 with a resounding 43-0 win over the 4A Seahawks at Doug Shaw Stadium in opened in an energetic setting which turned mausoleum-like thanks in part to the 3A guests’ 30-point second quarter onslaught.
The four picks — which included one from inside linebacker Manny Presbot — played a key role in the hosts being shut out for the first time since being blanked by Byrnes in the 2017 season opener, 56-0.
It took a whale of a defensive effort to all but overshadow the evening posted by CHS quarterback Grayson White. The 6-1, 245-pound senior threw for a career-best 312 yards with a pair of touchdown tosses. He also rushed for three scores and ran in a pair of PATs.
Following a bumpy start in which Camden defensive penalties aided MB’s game-opening drive and a fumble in the end zone for a touchback on its first snap, CHS became upright in the second stanza, scoring 30 points in a little more than nine minutes.
“It’s always nice to win the first game,” said Rimpf following his 52nd victory on the Camden sidelines. “We thought that we had a pretty experienced team that could be pretty good this year. I’m very proud of them; they played really well at a good opponents’ place. Hopefully, we can clean up some of the mistakes we made tonight, but we’re really proud of them.”
As for White, who already started racking up preseason laurels before this night began, he put his arm and accuracy on display along the Grand Strand. A renewed emphasis on the air game saw White clicking on 17 of his 23 aerials. On the ground, he rushed for 34 more yards in 10 carries which was second behind classmate and tailback Averee Hickmon who went for 53 yards on 11 calls.
Count Rimpf among those who didn’t raise an eyebrow as to White’s play on this night.
“I hate to say that we kind of expected it,” he said of White, who also saw time on defense Friday, “but he’s had a great spring and great summer. He’s started for two years already. We feel he should be a player of the year (candidate) for our region and, maybe even, the state. He’s really good.
“(White) did a really good job tonight. We had a bunch of guys who touched the ball and made plays for us. It all starts with the quarterback.”
While White was making career start number 22, MB junior signal-caller Gibson Goodroe was playing in his first varsity football game. The son of former CHS multi-sport athlete Randy Goodroe used 25 yards in CHS penalties to lead the Seahawks from their own 32 to the CHS two on the opening series. On third and goal from the two, Goodroe looked to his right for a receiver only for Crim to jump the route and get the pick in the end zone. The 6-foot-2 speedster took the interception to the MB 34 where he was dragged down by Seahawk tailback Malachi Washington.
A fumble on a pass reception inside the five on Camden’s first snap was recovered in the end zone as the CHS defense returned to the field for a second time.
Again, MB drove into CHS territory to the 31 only for Crim to get his second interception with a theft at the 31. Following a punt, Presbot made a diving stab of a tipped Goodroe offering at his own 26 with 3:07 left in a strange first nine minutes of play.
“We had 25 yards in penalties on that first dive and they got all the way inside our five,” Rimpf said. “Then, we had a big goal line stand and an interception from Jo Jo that flipped the field.
“Our secondary had (three) picks tonight. I’m very happy for them. They have worked hard. We told them that we thought they would have opportunities tonight against Myrtle Beach and, it turned out that they did.”
Having nothing to show for their first two series, the Dogs’ offense found its groove on try number three.
A 23-yard White to Kevell Sutton hook-up kick-started the drive. On first down at the MB 39, White zipped a pass over the middle to JaQuarius Mayrant for 23 yards. The same combination then had a pass and catch for seven yards to the 16.
Four snaps later, on the ninth play the series, White bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out and with 10:52 left in the half, the guests grabbed a 7-0 lead following the kick from Max Ford.
Eschewing the pass and staying on the ground to try and settle its young quarterback, MB was forced to punt for the first time on its ensuing series as the Dogs took over from their own 21.
A 12-yard sweep run from Ford went for a first down to the CHS 32. On third and nine from his own 45, White sent a pass along the line to Aidan Heriot, who skirted the sidelines for 52 yards to the MB three. One snap later, White crashed into the end zone. Another Ford boot made it 14-0 with 2:55 left in the first half.
Another MB punt and a penalty call on a 42-yard Crim return set the ball back to the CHS 31 with 2:48 remaining before intermission.
A 26-yard White-to-Ford completion put CHS at the MB 43. A 25-yard White-to-Mayrant pass had the Dogs knocking at the door at the Seahawks’ 18. On second down from that spot, White sent a bubble screen to Mayrant, who went down the left sidelines and into the end zone at the 1:33 marker of the second stanza. White’s run for the two-point conversion upped the ante to 22 points.
With the offense finding its rhythm, the Camden defense came up big on the ensuing snap as Thompson, a junior making his first varsity start, scooped a Washington fumble at the Seahawks’ 30 and bolted into the end zone. White, again, scored on the two-point run and with 1:23 flashing on the second quarter clock, the Dogs had all but put this one away with a 30-0 bulge.
The CHS defense was not done yet, however, as Drakeford — who earlier came up from his safety post to break up a deep pass — went up and came down with a pick in the end zone to thwart an MC threat with six ticks left in the first half clock.
Facing a first-time starter at quarterback in Goodroe, Rimpf said he wanted to make the junior as uncomfortable as possible.
“We wanted to get back there and pressure him. We wanted our D line to get pressure,” Rimpf said. “Our guys were able to do that and our secondary got chances and made things happen.
“We won the turnover battle (4-2) tonight. That was one of the things that we talked about this week. We have (a turnover) up on our very first offensive play, but our defense didn’t let that bother them. The rest is history.”
With the Seahawk offense gun-shy and CHS protecting its large advantage, the Dogs scored on their second series of the second half when White plunged in from a yard out on fourth and inches from inside the one to cap an 11-play, 85-yard march with Ford’s PAT splitting the uprights as the lead grew to 37-0 with 67 seconds left in the third quarter.
Camden did a bit of window-dressing in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter with White finding a streaking Heriot on a post pattern pass which was good for a 62-yard touchdown after which the game was played with a running clock after the visitors topped the mandated 42-point lead plateau.
Coming off a 2022 campaign in which a veteran Camden defense pitched a pair of shutouts in the second half of a 13-game season, Rimpf said getting one this early starts the year off right.
“Getting a shutout in the first game is awesome,” he said of a unit that lost tackle Xzavier McLeod to South Carolina and end Shymeik Jones to Georgia Tech. “The (CHS) Black Swarm defense had high expectations coming into the year despite all the talent that we lost (to graduation.) We felt like we had a lot of talented players coming back and they proved it tonight.”
Bulldog Bites: Friday’s win was the 698th in program history for Camden. The team posed for a postgame picture on the field with a sign reading “Countdown to 700” … Heriot led all receivers in yardage with three catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Mayrant had a game-best six grabs for 102 yards and a score. Newcomers Sutton and Fort had five and three grabs, respectively, for 48 and 35 yards, respectively … Camden ran 46 plays and had 428 yards in offense. The guests had 15 first downs and only had four third down snaps … MB mustered 205 yards in offense while running 53 plays. The Seahawks had 17 first downs, but were just three-for-nine on third down … Camden was flagged eight times for 85 yards with MC on the receiving end of one call (an offensive holding violation) for 10 yards.
MCCU Kickoff Classic ticket info: Camden hosts Lugoff-Elgin at Zemp Stadium on Friday in the Mid-Carolina Credit Union Kickoff Classic. Tickets, priced at $7 each, will be on sale at both schools — inside the athletic department — this week during normal school hours.