4K Elevate

Kershaw County School District for Elementary Education Ginger Catoe (back row, fourth from left) is joined by other district officials, representatives from Mid Carolina Credit Union (MCCU) and some young students as MCCU presents a check to the 4K Elevate program.

In June, Mid Carolina Credit Union (MCCU) collaborated with community partners, the Kershaw County Recreation Department, KC School District, Kershaw First Steps and KC Library to bring about the county’s second annual 4K Elevate event. The community event was held at Camden City Arena on June 24 and hosted a variety of community agencies and entities that offered both parents and students resources to help children prepare for the start of school this month. Students and parents entered the event moving from vendor to vendor, visiting a variety of booths that offered treats, games, healthy snacks, and resources, such as fliers, pamphlets, school supplies, and more to help prepare them for school.

As part of MCCU’s commitment to support families, children and their community, Mid Carolina Credit Union helped make going to school a little easier for pre-kindergarten families in Kershaw County by once again donating the final $1,000 needed for supplies and the event that the community grant did not cover. The credit union also donated pencils and rulers to the event and had staff volunteers set up giving out free information on financial wellness, fraud prevention & identity theft, being safe online and how to talk to your kids about being online.