In June, Mid Carolina Credit Union (MCCU) collaborated with community partners, the Kershaw County Recreation Department, KC School District, Kershaw First Steps and KC Library to bring about the county’s second annual 4K Elevate event. The community event was held at Camden City Arena on June 24 and hosted a variety of community agencies and entities that offered both parents and students resources to help children prepare for the start of school this month. Students and parents entered the event moving from vendor to vendor, visiting a variety of booths that offered treats, games, healthy snacks, and resources, such as fliers, pamphlets, school supplies, and more to help prepare them for school.
As part of MCCU’s commitment to support families, children and their community, Mid Carolina Credit Union helped make going to school a little easier for pre-kindergarten families in Kershaw County by once again donating the final $1,000 needed for supplies and the event that the community grant did not cover. The credit union also donated pencils and rulers to the event and had staff volunteers set up giving out free information on financial wellness, fraud prevention & identity theft, being safe online and how to talk to your kids about being online.
“Mid Carolina partnered with the 4K Elevate program as part of our commitment to helping students and furthering education, and being focused on the communities in which we serve” MCCU Marketing & Community Development Coordinator Tina Smith said. “We know the cost of school supplies can be a financial burden, especially considering the challenges of the past several years and our current economy. Our hope, is that the 4K Elevate program assist families, eliminating some financial burden, providing every student equal footing as they enter pre-kindergarten.”
The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) initiated the grant to sponsor this incredibly special county event for rising 4K students and their families. This unique program is part of the district’s Birth to 5K Transition Plan to help first-year students start their academic experience on the right foot and offer parents a highly intensive transition opportunity. As well as a public awareness campaign for information sharing, KCSD and its partners aim to create additional support and toolkits for families as a part of Kershaw County School District’s Birth to 5K transition plan.
“We hope to continue this event and will work to improve it yearly with the help of our community partners,” KCSD Director for Elementary Education Ginger Catoe said. “Our goal is to help our students prepare for the transition from 4K to 5K, where children are engaged, challenged, and motivated to begin school ready to learn and then return each day to complete their first year of school. By partnering with our community agencies and entities, we desire to help families bridge the home-school connection in a positive, fun way to Elevate 4K.”
Thanks to MCCU, the school district and its partners and sponsors, including the Kershaw County Recreation Department, Kershaw First Steps and Kershaw County Public Library, all KCSD 4K students received a KinderMat rest mat (roughly a $45 value) and all attendees received a book bag and supplies to start the school year.