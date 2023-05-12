In the days leading up to May 2, investigators with the Kershaw County and Lancaster County sheriff’s offices investigated numerous larceny cases taking place in both counties. Stolen items were large and expensive, including different types of ATVs, dirtbikes, trailer and golf carts. The two agencies had a primary suspect in mind — identified through the Fifth Circuit Public Index as Casey Maurice Frierson, 44, of Etters Lane, Cassatt — and knew he drove and owned a black Infiniti SUV and a black, Harley-Davidson edition Ford F-150.
On May 2, investigators learned the F-150 had been spotted in the east Camden area, and a deputy who was at the east Camden Dollar General spotted the truck passing by on U.S. 1 heading toward Camden around 7:30 p.m. The deputy got behind the truck and was able to confirm the license plate number. At East DeKalb Street and Lakeshore Drive, Frierson allegedly ran the red light and entered the Piggly Wiggly without signaling. The deputy, who stated in their report that Frierson has fled from law enforcement in the past, turned on his blue lights in order to conduct a traffic stop in the parking lot. They found Frierson to be the driver and only occupant, and noticed Frierson had three cell phones on the front passenger seat. According to the report, Frierson claimed he’d recently purchased the truck.
Frierson gave permission for the truck to be searched, around which time investigators and other deputies arrived on the scene. Just before deputies began doing so, he said he a BB gun in the truck in black bag. A large sum of currency, reportedly $5,000, was found in the truck’s console, which was actually given back to Frierson for the moment. An investigator then located a liquor bag in the center console containing numerous keys that appeared to be for either ATVs, golf carts, tractors or even, possibly, lawn mowers. Deputies also found a handgun-style BB gun in the center console. They also found a black bag containing a ski mask, two headlamps, gloves, two trailer light connectors, another BB gun similar to the first one, and a can of bear spray. In addition, a pair of bolt cutters was found on the rear floorboard behind the driver’s seat.
At this point, deputies and investigators took Frierson into custody for further questioning and for possession of burglary tools. None of the items were taken out of the truck, pending a search warrant that was obtained the following day. A judge released Frierson on a $3,000 cash bond on May 4.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
A man was cited, but not arrested for malicious injury to personal property and third-degree assault and battery on April 30 after he allegedly pushed a female employee to the ground and, later, slapped a cell phone to the ground damaging it, at the club he owns and operates in the east Camden area. The woman alleged that she had collected tips only to have her boss tell her the tips were not hers and to give them to the other employees. She said during the argument, he pushed her causing her to fall to the ground. She also said that after being escorted to her car, her boss got in her face again, so she began recording him with her cell phone, which is when he allegedly slapped it to the ground, damaging it. The man, however, said that multiple customers and employees told him they had seen her take tips that were not hers, that she refused to leave when asked, so he grabbed her in an effort to get her out of the building. He said when she was recording him, she put the phone close to his face, which is why he slapped it away.
A business owner on Community Center Road near Camden said they believe a recently fired employee is responsible for breaking into a building on the property housing a number of dogs and stole a 3-year-old white and tan dog on April 30. The owner said a neighbor whose security system recorded a car that appeared similar to one driven by the former employee pulled into the driveway around 6:45 p.m. that day and left after only 10 minutes.
Following a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. May 6 on Springdale Drive near Knights Hill Road, a deputy arrested a 26-year-old Lugoff man for driving under suspension, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Among the items found in the man’s possession or in his vehicle were a handgun, for which he did not have a concealed weapons permit; two baggies of meth; two glass pipes; and a digital scale.
Deputies arrested a 58-year-old man for possession of heroin (second offense) on May 3 at a White Pond Road, Elgin-area business who was suspected of shoplifting earlier that same day at the same location. When asked about the earlier shoplifting incident, he reportedly told deputies in changing stories that the offender was actually his brother, then his half-brother and, finally, his cousin.
A woman who said she had just moved into a home on Tookie Doo Lane in the Elgin area on May 1 reported the next day that someone entered the garage and stole at least some of the items that had been stored there while she was moving in. It appeared that the thief or thieves may have entered through a window that may have inadvertently left open.
Someone stole a red Ford F-150 from the driveway of an Ancrum Ferry Road, Lugoff residence on April 30. The owner stated that while he left the key in the truck’s console, he locked it because he has a passcode to open the doors and, therefore, did not know how someone could have gained entry and taken it.
A woman living on Maggie Avenue in the Camden area reported that her ex-roommate stole her gaming computer worth about $1,400 on April 30. She said she learned of the theft when her landlord called and said they had stopped by and found the door open around 6 p.m. that evening.
The operator of a car wash on U.S. 1 North in east Camden reported on May 5 that someone dumped a dining room set, chest of drawers, a Christmas tree, and other items next to a brick wall on the property. If caught, the perpetrators could be charged with littering.
Deputies arrested a 45-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman who was reportedly helping a friend who had been the alleged suspect’s roommate with moving things out of the suspect’s residence on U.S. 1 North in Cassatt on May 3.
Someone stole a silver 2007 Ford Escape that had been left unsecured from a Lachicotte Road, Lugoff residence on May 6. Someone also entered a red Ford F-150 parked at the same residence and stole a firearm holster some .380 caliber ammunition.
On May 2, a woman living on Bethune Road alleged that her boyfriend had put a gun against her arm and ribs the night before, and threatened to kill her and anyone else who helped her, during an argument over who had called her.
Two unidentified men allegedly pulled up to a Hermitage Street, Camden-area home and loaded up an undriveable 1976 burgundy Triumph Spitfire onto a trailer pulled by a large, blue pickup truck with mud tires on May 5.
Deputies arrested a 53-year-old county man with second-degree domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his wife and kept her from calling 911 on May 2.
A man living on Lockhart Road near the town of Kershaw reported that an acquaintance grabbed a gun off a shelf and fled in a white van on April 30.
Someone stole a dark blue 2001 Honda CT110C motorcycle from a Teal Road, Cassatt residence sometime on May 1 or 2.
Someone damaged a fence and stole a 6-foot by 8-foot trailer from a Smithfield Drive, Elgin-area residence on May 2.
KCSO deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, catalytic converter removal, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, DUI, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, financial transaction cart fraud, forgery, harassment, larceny, leaving a gas station without paying, malicious injury to property, marijuana possession, missing person, open container, public disorderly conduct, receiving stolen goods, runaway, scam, shoplifting, suicide attempts/threats, trespassing, unlawful use of 911, unlawful use of telephone,