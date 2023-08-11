After trying to evade a traffic stop on Aug. 5 for non-functioning tag lights, Maurice Jamal Holmes, 31, of Roy Truesdell Road in Lugoff, is facing multiple drug and weapons charges.
According to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) report, Holmes is charged with DUI; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of possession with intent to distribute, or the manufacturing, or trafficking of a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (third or subsequent offense); possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (third or subsequent offense); trafficking in methamphetamine (third offense); possession of a Schedule I-V substance (second or subsequent offense); and failure to stop for blue lights.
A deputy reported that as they were traveling on Wildwood Lane in the Lugoff area, they observed a vehicle traveling without functioning tag lights. They turned around and tried to get behind the vehicle and, as they did so, noticed that the vehicle had appeared to accelerate before turning left onto Smith Road. They also reported observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign at Smith Lane and U.S. 1 South, where it turned right. As they caught up to the vehicle, the deputy activated their blue lights and siren to actually begin the traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop, turned right onto Whitehead Road and then abruptly cut through a gas station parking lot to get back onto U.S. 1. It then turned left onto Whitehead Road and then onto Gilles Creek Road, which dead-ends into an industrial plant entrance.
The vehicle made an abrupt stop next to a tree line and a single man — later identified as Holmes — fled from the vehicle despite the deputies’ commands to stop. Deputies reported that they checked the vehicle and found multiple amounts of narcotics, along with a digital scale and plastic baggies in a gray backpack on the back seat. With those items, they also reported finding multiple rounds of 9mm and .45 caliber ammunition. They also reported finding a handgun with a magazine loaded with .45 caliber rounds on the ground close to the vehicle.
During the next hour or so, deputies — who had formed a perimeter around the area — began searching for Holmes. They located fresh foot prints, shoes and a white T-shirt. A deputy came across Holmes and took him into custody.
Although Holmes reportedly smelled of alcohol, the reporting deputy stated that due to the total of about 90 minutes that had gone by since the entire incident began, they would not conduct a field sobriety test. Instead, he was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC) and read Miranda rights specifically for the purpose of undergoing a breath test, which Holmes reportedly refused to take.
Because Holmes also complained of lower back pain, he was then taken from the KCDC to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center for examination, cleared and then returned to the county jail.
An inventory of the items taken from Holmes’ vehicle included 18.29 grams of meth, .49 gram of fentanyl, 6.65 grams of crack cocaine, four blue pills identified as oxycodone, and 34.73 grams of marijuana. Other, non-identifiable substances, included 7.54 grams of a powder-like substance, a small bag of a purple-colored substance, and a second bag of white powder that was found on Holmes while being booked at the KCDC.
Deputies reviewed Holmes’ criminal history and found that he has a prior conviction for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I-IV narcotic from 2015. A check of the Kershaw County Fifth Judicial Circuit Public Index shows that he was sentenced to two years in prison, credited with time served and a $150 fine, with the balance of the sentence suspended upon one year of probation.
Holmes is free on a total of nearly $54,000 bond.