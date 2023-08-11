After trying to evade a traffic stop on Aug. 5 for non-functioning tag lights, Maurice Jamal Holmes, 31, of Roy Truesdell Road in Lugoff, is facing multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) report, Holmes is charged with DUI; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of possession with intent to distribute, or the manufacturing, or trafficking of a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (third or subsequent offense); possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (third or subsequent offense); trafficking in methamphetamine (third offense); possession of a Schedule I-V substance (second or subsequent offense); and failure to stop for blue lights.