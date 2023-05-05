As of Thursday morning, the detainee population at the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC) — the county jail — was 130. It is rated to hold a maximum of 89, but appears to have not held less than 100 in months, if not longer.
Why is it so overcrowded? An easy answer is that as Kershaw County’s population has swelled, so has crime and, therefore, the number of people arrested. It’s likely more complicated than that, with things like changing laws and the state’s bond system affecting the jail’s population.
As much as we complain when someone gets out on bond that we believe should not be released, we still end up with more people in jail than the detention center is, technically, able to handle. We’re sure they do the best they can.
Let’s all try to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s where bonds are good. They allow a person accused of a crime to pledge a certain amount of money in return for at least temporary freedom after their arrest and prior to trial. At the same time, our laws have seen fit to proscribe either higher bonds or even to have bonds denied for certain crimes.
Sounds good, right? Unfortunately, other laws proscribe not only what actions deserve to have someone arrested in the first place, but the amount of bond(s) they have to post to be released pending trial.
Now, we’re just asking questions to frame the debate, but does everyone who gets caught with a little bit of marijuana deserve to be arrested, or held in jail because they don’t have the money to post bond? Did you know those people don’t pay child support can be jailed? (Which means they’re not out earning money to pay their child support.) Are there traffic offenses for which we should likely allow personal recognizance (PR) bonds, where the bond is only paid if they don’t show up for court? Should shoplifters, especially first-time offenders, be shown a bit of leniency?
Again, we’re just framing a debate. We realize that marijuana possession may lead to harder drugs, shoplifting may lead to other crimes, and so on.
On the other side of the coin, we see situations like one mentioned in today’s paper, where a man recently arrested on sexual material charges involving minors was out on bond for previous similar charges from two years ago.
But we can’t totally blame the judges. They have guidelines to follow, also proscribed by law. However, are they also being influenced by overcrowding, trying to keep the jail population down by granting low or PR bonds? Maybe.
So, what can we do about it? Change our laws? Perhaps. More likely, however, and despite the fact that we don’t like it, the answer might be to expand the jail so that holding 130 detainees is not considered overcrowding.
That’s why we’re OK with having upgrades to and expansion of the Kershaw County Detention Center on Kershaw County Council’s list of high priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If we can have enough room for those who deserve to be held until trial, the more we’ll understand when those with lesser offenses are released on bond.