(Editor’s Note: This story includes information from an article the Chronicle-Independent published on its website as breaking news on Thursday after our deadline for Friday’s print edition, combined with new information provided by Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan during an extensive interview on Friday afternoon. The C-I also reached out to the attorneys of the victim’s family of the May 5 fatal boating collision on the Wateree River in an effort to provide as much context for this story as possible.)
Thursday afternoon, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan responded to allegations made in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 15-year-old boy who died after two boats collided on the Wateree River on May 5.
Attorneys for the boy’s parents, Melissa Branham and Shane Newman, filed the lawsuit on June 26 against two named defendants — Zach Cameron and Trent Mathis, and five “John Doe” entities, all of which are identified as for-profit gas stations and/or convenience stores. Their son is referred to in the lawsuit as “C.N.” Cameron is named as the operator of the boat on which C.N. was riding; Mathis as the operator of the boat which struck Cameron’s, causing C.N.’s death.
The lawsuit’s defendants do not include the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Boan or his deputies. However, the suit alleges certain actions by and/or connections to not only members of the KCSO, but Kershaw County Coroner David West — who is also not named as a defendant — as well as members of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which serves as a law enforcement agency on the state’s waterways. The suit identifies West as Cameron’s grandfather and alleges that his presence at the scene influenced the investigation into the crash, and affected the case in other ways. It also identifies Cameron as the nephew of “elite members” of the sheriff’s office.
The suit alleges that at least Cameron was intoxicated thanks to alcohol sold by at least one, if not all, of five gas station/convenience stores to him, despite — the lawsuit alleges — him being under the age of 21. It further alleges that Cameron was intoxicated and should not have been operating his craft.
It also alleges that Mathis “was obligated to use due and reasonable care while operating his watercraft including refraining from running in the middle of the river, or so close to other watercraft, and using due regard for speed and lighting so as to avoid a catastrophic collision.”
As the C-I reported after C.N.’s death, it was around 10:15 p.m. May 5 with the two boats — now known to have been operated by Cameron and Mathis — were traveling in opposite directions in the middle of the Wateree River, both headed toward a blind curve. The suit alleges they were doing so while “running full speed and with light bars, despite knowing that doing so would cause impaired visibility, and that driving in the middle of the channel at high speeds would exponentially increase the risk of an unavoidable collision.”
As the two boats approached each other, Cameron and Mathis each swerved to miss the other, but the front of Mathis’ boat struck the back of Cameron’s boat where C.N. was sitting. Mathis’ boat struck C.N., causing his fatal injuries.
Despite the KCSO, Boan and his deputies not being named as defendants, the lawsuit alleges that members of “law enforcement” told Cameron, Mathis and the other juveniles to dispose of any residual trash in the boats, which the suit alleges would include signs of alcohol. It also alleges that the KCSO and DNR “did not press further” to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
In response to these and other, related allegations in the suit, Boan issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:
“On the night of May 5th, two of my deputies were dispatched to the Patriots Landing boat ramp in Lugoff due to a boating accident on the Wateree River. My deputies arrived and began assisting EMS with a severely injured boater. The deputies then secured the boats involved and identified everyone involved. Within 10 minutes, my deputies turned everything they had over to the investigative authorities as soon as they arrived. Neither the KCSO nor the KC Coroner’s Office has jurisdiction over boating accident investigations.
“Neither of the responding KCSO deputies are originally from Kershaw County. Neither deputy knew anyone involved or their families. Neither deputy observed any indicators of alcohol use nor did they see any evidence being compromised.
“I never went to the scene that night because I was already on the scene of another major incident. I cannot personally tell you what happened with the boating accident, but I can tell you that both KCSO deputies had their body cameras on. All video was given to all investigative authorities involved. I have personally reviewed this video footage and saw nothing done improperly by my deputies or anyone else recorded on their videos. At present, no one outside the investigation — or their attorneys — have been able to see this footage.
“I look forward to the day both deputies’ body camera footage can be released to the public. Until that day comes, I have confidence in all the agencies currently involved with this investigation. We ask that you continue to be patient a little longer to give the investigating agencies time to complete this process and take such action as they deem appropriate. We look forward to the release of the videos and reports clarifying and addressing the events of that night. But we cannot allow our emotions and assumptions to cloud the facts or investigation of this case.
“Please continue to pray for the family. They deserve to know what happened. All agencies involved are doing everything they can to provide the answers.”
Boan also provided copies of two incidents reports to the C-I, one from the night of the collision, and one filed Thursday speaking to the allegations made in the lawsuit.
The May 5 boating collision report, written by one of the responding deputies, is very brief. It states:
“On 05/05/2023 at approximately 22:23 hours, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies were dispatched to Patriot’s Landing, in the Lugoff area of Kershaw County, in reference to a boating accident, with a fifteen (15) year old male unconscious and not breathing. [Redacted] and I, [Redacted], responded to the scene in an emergent manner. Upon arrival, Kershaw County Emergency Medical Services (KCEMS) and Lugoff Fire Department (LFD) personnel were already on scene. A small “John boat” brought the patient to Patriot’s Landing, where the patient was placed onto a backboard, and then a stretcher. The patient was placed into the back of the ambulance, where life saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful. The patient succumbed to his injuries, and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office was notified. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) responded to the incident, and started their investigation. KCSO units cleared with nothing further.
“My body worn camera was activated during this incident, and was labeled with this case number for future reference.”
The second incident report — again, filed today — lists Jessica L. Fickling and J. Preston Strom Jr., the attorneys representing Branham and Newman, as the complainants in a case involving obstruction of justice and misconduct/malfeasance in office. The suspects are listed as the two responding deputies, Aaron William Gochnaur and Gary Lewis Martin Jr., and Coroner West.
The report states that while the lawsuit didn’t name the two deputies or West as defendants, it did make criminal allegations that need to be investigated. In addition to the allegation that the deputies had Cameron, Mathis and the other boaters discard any trash from the boats, the report then pulls out certain allegations from the lawsuit, including:
• “According to the CAD [computer-aided dispatch] report, one of the first people on scene was David West, the elected coroner and defendant Cameron’s grandfather.”
• “In and of itself, West’s immediate presence at the accident was irregular, as there was no indication of a fatality at the time of the call.”
• “According to information obtained from the witnesses, and upon information and belief, as additional law enforcement began to arrive on scene, Coroner West actively engaged with these officials and inserted himself into the investigation, telling law enforcement that he, the coroner, had checked the kids, including his grandson, for alcohol, and that alcohol was not a factor.”
• “As an additional irregularity, reports from several of the responding agencies indicate they notified Coroner West of the incident after C.N. was pronounced dead. However, it is clear that Coroner West was at the scene the entire time.”
The report concludes by stating, “This incident report was generated at the request of Sheriff Lee Boan due to the serious allegations of obstruction of justice and misconduct in office inside the jurisdiction of Kershaw County. Due to KCSO deputies being identified in these allegations, Sheriff Boan requested this case be investigated by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).”
Friday, Boan not only spoke with the C-I again, but provided the CAD report, which appears to contradict at least some of the allegations made in the lawsuit. One of the things that CAD reports contain is a list of the responders to an incident, including their “codes” and a descriptor of who they are, which includes at least for what department they work and, often, their name. For the May 5 boating incident CAD, West is identified as “500,” with three deputy coroners: Frankie Taylor (502), Ed Corey (503), and former coroner Johnny Fellers — who began working again with the coroner’s office recently — as “504.”
Others listed include deputies Gochnaur (50) and Lewis (55), and members of Lugoff Fire-Rescue (LF-R), including Chief Chris Spitzer as “CHIEF1.”
The CAD starts when one of the boaters calls at 10:16 p.m. saying they’ve had a boating accident and that one person is hurt and “knocked out.” Over the next few minutes, dispatchers converse with the caller, learning that they are on their way to Patriots Landing on the Lugoff side of the U.S. 1 bridge over the Wateree River, and that the victim is C.N.
There’s a little confusion at around 11:20 p.m. when the caller says they’ve run out of gas and are moving C.N. to another boat and then a moment later that they’ve been able to get more gas and are on their way to the landing. One of the boaters with CPR certification is working on C.N. Meanwhile, dispatchers have called for LF-R units and EMS to respond to the landing. They arrive within minutes.
At 10:22 p.m., a “PowerPhone CACH call” is opened. Gochnaur and Lewis indicate they are responding, as do DNR officers. Gochnaur arrives at 10:29:31 p.m.; by then, EMS and LF-R units have already been on the scene for several minutes. The boat carrying C.N. arrives at the dock at 10:31:01 p.m. Exactly 3 minutes and 16 seconds later, at 10:34:17 p.m., EMS call out a “10-60.” It means the patient — C.N. — is deceased.
A few seconds later, at 10:34:26 p.m., dispatchers make the first call for any coroner to come to the scene. It is made to Fellers, as the deputy coroner on call that night.
At this point, there is something odd on the CAD. It states that at 10:35:13 p.m., dispatchers call for West, but that Fellers asks them to “NOTIFY 500 AS WELL,” meaning West, at 10:35:28 p.m., seemingly after dispatchers had already called for West.
Boan said that CAD reports are not always exactly correct and that the entries may have been accidentally reversed. West acknowledges the call and that he is on his way at 10:35:38 p.m.
During the next several minutes, the PowerPhone call is cancelled, as is a LifeNet helicopter that was standing by.
Lewis does not arrive on the scene until 10:43 p.m. It is at that point, according to the CAD, that he and Gochnaur conduct license and records checks on Cameron, Mathis and the other boaters.
Deputy coroners Taylor and Fellers arrive within 30 seconds of each other at 10:48 p.m. According to the CAD, West does not arrive until 10:51 p.m. — 17 minutes after C.N. is pronounced dead. Deputy Coroner Corey arrives at 10:59 p.m. During the course of the next hour, Taylor and Corey head back to the morgue and coroner’s office, various first responders leave the scene — indicated by “available” on the CAD — as do, eventually, Fellers and West, and the DNR officers.
During Friday’s interview, Boan acknowledged questions from members of the public, including why he waited as long as he had to make Thursday’s statement.
“The investigation isn’t mine; it’s SLED and DNR’s,” he said. “I don’t ever comment on other agencies’ investigations, and this one doesn’t belong to us — it’s never belonged to us. I don’t even have anyone trained to conduct a boating investigation. If I had been there and seen something wrong, then I would have said something. But this is in response to the lawsuit, which went public with allegations regarding my officers and I needed to answer to the public.”
Boan wanted to make it clear, however, that his response isn’t meant to hurt C.N.’s family.
“I’m pushing on the attorneys, not the family. I don’t fault the family. I care about them, and I pray for them every night,” he said. “I am very upset with the meritless misinformation about my agency in the lawyers’ lawsuit, but I maintain the most compassion for (C.N.’s) family and friends.”
In filing the report based on Fickling and Strom Jr.’s allegations in the lawsuit, Boan is essentially placing the responsibility on SLED to determine if his deputies and West did anything wrong. Meanwhile, he said he also launched an internal investigation on Friday morning.
“My deputies’ response was not a criminal (incident) response,” Boan said. “They were responding to a call of an ‘injured boater.’ They were responding to assist, and they did.”
The sheriff pointed out that the CAD report shows that West and Fellers were not contacted until after C.N. was deceased.
“And this is all confirmed by our deputies’ body cams,” he said, adding that the body cam footage shows C.N.’s parents were on the scene before any coroners, including West, arrived, apparently having been called by their son’s friends on the boat.
Boan also said that it was a DNR officer who made the connection between West and Cameron, and that the deputies — who are not originally from Kershaw County — were surprised to learn West is Cameron’s grandson.
As for possible intoxication on any of the boaters’ parts, including Cameron, Boan said that in watching Gochnaur’s and Lewis’ body cam footage, he could see no indication of alcohol.
“And the deputies didn’t report smelling any alcohol on them. Their body cam footage doesn’t show any of them speaking with slurred speech. They’re sure-footed despite unlevel ground and going in and out of the boats,” Boan said.
The sheriff acknowledged that doesn’t mean they hadn’t been drinking at some point, just that there weren’t any indicators that would have led them to suspect alcohol was involved. Boan pointed out law enforcement officers have to have probable cause to even test, much less arrest, someone for being intoxicated.
“If you assume that kids being out on the river at night is enough of an indicator that alcohol is involved, why would any of us let our kids go out anywhere at night?” he asked.
The C-I reached out to. Fickling and Strom Jr. for comment about the apparent contradictions between the allegations made in the lawsuit and the CAD report, why they filed the lawsuit before a final DNR or other report was published, why they made certain allegations about people not named in the lawsuit, and why they did not name the gas station/convenience stores they allege illegally sold alcohol to Cameron.
Monday morning, Strom Jr. provided the following statement:
“We are aware of (the C-I’s) reporting on this story thus far, including your interview last week with Sheriff Lee Boan. While I cannot comment on case strategy, we take our obligation to perform due diligence seriously. We are supportive of law enforcement and first responders. That being said, this case is about a child who lost his life. We will continue to advocate for as much transparency and accountability for the events of that evening as possible, including any events that impede the ability of this family to understand what happened. We appreciate your consideration for the family during this difficult time.”
Boan said SLED has indicated they are now investigating C.N.’s death and the misconduct/obstruction of justice charges as one case.
The C-I reached out on Thursday to West, who said he had no comment.