Bethune Town Council has called an extra meeting for today at 5:30 p.m. in the Bethune Community Center, 302 Norwood St.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider first reading of an ordinance annexing the following properties:
• 104 Mary Dell Lane, Tax Map System (TMS) #157-08-00-002, whose listed owner is Gail W. Horton Hall.
• 607 Walton St., TMS #141-00-00-034, whose listed owner is William Merrill Brown.
• 322 Brown St., TMS #141-00-00-031, whose listed owner is Robert L. Brown.
• 332 Brown St., TMS #141-00-00-040, whose listed owners are Robert L. and Martha S. Brown.
Each of the properties is contiguous to other properties already within Bethune’s town limits.
The meeting is open to the public.
